i-ESG Showcases Global ESG Leadership at CES2025

SOUTH KOREA, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global technology hub, CES2025, was held from January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas, USA, attracting innovators from around the world. For the second consecutive year, i-ESG Inc., a leading ESG SaaS solutions provider from South Korea, participated and captured the attention of global corporations, government agencies, and industry leaders. With its AI and big data-powered solutions, i-ESG introduced practical and innovative approaches to ESG data management, supply chain management, and greenhouse gas (GHG) management, solidifying its reputation as a pioneer in sustainable business practices.More than a technology showcase, CES2025 marked a significant milestone for i-ESG in expanding its global partnerships. By offering actionable solutions for companies transitioning ESG practices into growth drivers, i-ESG reinforced its role as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide. The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with MUREPA (a climate and carbon data provider was another testament to i-ESG’s commitment to making its vision of a sustainable future a reality.Most notably, at CES 2025, i-ESG’s ESG Assessment Solution, powered by AI/Big Data-based AI feedback technology, captured the attention of visitors. Last year, i-ESG collaborated with the Korea Software Association to develop a customized ESG assessment set tailored to the unique characteristics of the software industry. This program enabled the company to assess the ESG performance of Korean software industry enterprises and deliver detailed reports. Additionally, i-ESG conducted a joint project, an AI-powered ESG readiness assessment platform for SMEs, with the Korea Legislation Research Institute (KLRI). Leveraging its advanced technology and proven references, the company announced a significant increase in inquiries regarding its Assessment Program from markets, especially in Asia region.Key Achievements at CES20251. Expanding Global NetworksDuring CES2025, i-ESG engaged with key stakeholders from Luxembourg, Singapore, and other potential markets for establishing international branches. The company assessed regulatory requirements and market conditions, laying a strong foundation for future global expansion. In addition, discussions with distributors and partners from the UK, France, and Japan opened new opportunities to strengthen regional support for ESG solutions tailored to local needs.2. Collaborations with Major Corporations and Government Agenciesi-ESG met with leading construction and ICT companies to discuss system integration (SI) projects and ESG data solutions, demonstrating its expertise in GHG emissions management. Presentations to organizations like the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority highlighted i-ESG’s ability to enhance public-sector sustainability frameworks through innovative diagnostics.3. MOU with MUREPA: Advancing ESG Data InnovationAnother highlight was the MOU signed with MUREPA, combining i-ESG’s AI-powered data management with MUREPA’s climate data expertise. This partnership aims to deliver efficient ESG compliance tools, enhance data reliability, and help businesses turn ESG challenges into growth opportunities.4. Media SpotlightIn its second year’s consecutive interview with AVING, i-ESG showcased its AI-driven ESG solutions as practical tools for corporate sustainability. This media exposure positioned i-ESG as a trusted partner for businesses focused on sustainable growth.On-site Interview video listed on Youtubei-ESG’s Global Presence and PlanAs a global IT solutions leader within ESG sector, i-ESG is committed to addressing the growing need for sustainable business practices through innovative technology. The company’s accolades, including the 2024 Korea AI Award and its status as a member of the UN Global Compact (UNGC), underscore its technological excellence and leadership in the ESG domain.i-ESG’s recent establishment of a subsidiary in Abu Dhabi demonstrates its commitment to expanding its presence in the Middle East. By tailoring ESG solutions to meet regional requirements, i-ESG is actively supporting local businesses in achieving their sustainability goals. This strategic approach to regional adaptation is a hallmark of i-ESG’s global expansion strategy.“Accurate data and innovative technology are the cornerstones of successful ESG management,” said Bell Jongwoong Kim, CEO of i-ESG. “Building on our achievements at CES2025, we aim to empower more global companies to harness sustainability as a growth engine.”

