i-ESG and UNGC Korea Launch AI-powered ESG Platform ‘ASAP,’ Showcasing Advanced Data & AI Capabilities on a Global Stage

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United Nations Global Compact Network Korea (UNGC Korea) and i-ESG have jointly introduced the AI-powered Sustainability Assessment Platform (ASAP), strengthening the role of data and artificial intelligence in global sustainability management.Built upon i-ESG’s 10+ AI technology patents, 5 million+ ESG-specific data points, and extensive experience operating ESG solutions across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, ASAP delivers a high-precision diagnostic engine that evaluates companies against CoP requirements and major global regulations. The platform further offers AI-driven improvement insights, scenario-based recommendations, and personalized UNGC activity pathways to accelerate meaningful ESG progress.With governments, financial institutions, and multinational enterprises increasingly seeking consistent ESG data frameworks, ASAP reflects i-ESG’s position as a next-generation ESG intelligence provider. The company’s recent global recognitions—including being named Top Data-driven Platform in APAC 2025 and winning the ADB Challenge—underscore its credibility and innovation leadership.The CEO of i-ESG noted that the collaboration with UNGC Korea showcases how advanced AI and domain-specific data can help companies overcome ESG complexity and adopt more efficient, actionable sustainability practices.ASAP will first be made available to UNGC Network Korea’s member companies and subsequently expanded as a practical tool for ecosystem companies to drive real improvements."

