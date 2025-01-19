**UPDATE** St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2008988
TROOPER: Robert J. Van Woert
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: December 18, 2024
LOCATION: 482 VT RT 78, Highgate, VT
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
UPDATE: On January 11, 2025 at approximately 1300 hours the John Deere Gator 835M was located and returned to the rightful owner. This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to reach out to The Vermont State Police - St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 18, 2024 at approximately 0919 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were notified of an incident that took place on VT RT 78 in Highgate, VT. According to the report, a John Deere Gator 835M was purloined from United Ag and Turf in the early hours of the morning. A picture of the Gator is included with this email. The Vermont State Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the individual/s involved. Please call the St. Albans State Police Barracks at 802-524-5993 with information or submit an anonymous tip online at https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous
Trooper Robert J. Van Woert
Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks
3294 St. George Rd
Williston, VT, 05495
Phone: 802-878-7111
Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov
From: Van Woert, Robert
via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 3:17 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information
