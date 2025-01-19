Submit Release
News Search

There were 124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,228 in the last 365 days.

**UPDATE** St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information

 



NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 24A2008988

TROOPER:  Robert J. Van Woert                                           

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: December 18, 2024 

LOCATION: 482 VT RT 78, Highgate, VT

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                                               

AGE: Unknown 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

 

UPDATE:  On January 11, 2025 at approximately 1300 hours the John Deere Gator 835M was located and returned to the rightful owner. This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to reach out to The Vermont State Police - St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 18, 2024 at approximately 0919 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were notified of an incident that took place on VT RT 78 in Highgate, VT. According to the report, a John Deere Gator 835M was purloined from United Ag and Turf in the early hours of the morning. A picture of the Gator is included with this email. The Vermont State Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the individual/s involved. Please call the St. Albans State Police Barracks at 802-524-5993 with information or submit an anonymous tip online at https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous

 

 

 

Trooper Robert J. Van Woert 

Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks 

3294 St. George Rd 

Williston, VT, 05495 

Phone: 802-878-7111

Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov 

From: Van Woert, Robert via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 3:17 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 24A2008988

TROOPER:  Robert J. Van Woert                                           

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: December 18, 2024 

LOCATION: 482 VT RT 78, Highgate, VT

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                                               

AGE: Unknown 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 18, 2024 at approximately 0919 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were notified of an incident that took place on VT RT 78 in Highgate, VT. According to the report, a John Deere Gator 835M was purloined from United Ag and Turf in the early hours of the morning. A picture of the Gator is included with this email. The Vermont State Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the individual/s involved. Please call the St. Albans State Police Barracks at 802-524-5993 with information or submit an anonymous tip online at https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous

 

 

 

Trooper Robert J. Van Woert 

Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks 

3294 St. George Rd 

Williston, VT, 05495 

Phone: 802-878-7111

Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

**UPDATE** St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more