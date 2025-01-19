Gov. Pillen Issues Statement Following SCOTUS TikTok Decision
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pilen released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of upholding a law that bans TikTok beginning Sunday, unless it is sold by its China-based parent company, due to national security risks posed by its ties to China.
“TikTok is a massive national security threat and nothing but a tool for the Chinese Communist Party in its war against our way of life and to manipulate our kids. Nebraskans don’t want their data stolen by anyone – let alone a foreign adversary.
Thank you to Attorney General Hilgers for his successful brief in this case on behalf of the state of Nebraska. Together, we are committed to doing the important work here at home that will help parents fight back against social media’s unhealthy grip on our kids.”
