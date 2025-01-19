Elizabeth EG Daily Joins Joe Lorenzo for SPiN in Los Angeles

EG Daily Joe Lorenzo SPiN LA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elizabeth EG Daily , the American actress, singer, and one of the top talents in the world of voiceover from the hit TV show “Friends”, “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure”, the voice of Tommy Pickles on “The Rugrats”, Buttercup on “Powerpuff Girls”, Baby Mumble from the Academy Award winning “Happy Feet”, Babe on “Babe: Pig in the City”, and many more, will be at the Annual SPiN Awards in Los Angeles.During the glamorous gala awards night EG will be presenting awards for excellence in Acting, Modelling, Singing, and Dancing to this year's most deserving new talent. She is also excited to speak to the rising stars of tomorrow, as they begin their journey towards working in the world of entertainment.“It's such a pleasure to have EG Daily be part of SPiN LA,” stated Joe Lorenzo , CEO of SPiN LA. “EG brings years of experience and knowledge in TV, Film and Cartoon Animated Voiceover work, the performers gain so much from her words of wisdom.”EG Daily will be a presenter at the SPiN Awards on Tuesday January 21st, and the iconic Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.About SPiN:SPiN is an organization dedicated to giving young talent and adults the tools necessary to have a successful career and entertainment.

