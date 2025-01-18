Arrest on Warrant / St. Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2000436

TROOPER: Adam Martin

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: January 17th, 2025 @ 2023 hours

LOCATION: Sandy Hill Dr Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Ty Morrison

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks became aware that Ty Morrison (38) of Richford, Vermont had multiple active arrest warrants.

Troopers located Morrison at his residence on Sandy Hill Dr in the town of Richford. His arrest warrants were for failing to appear for the initial charges of:

-Disorderly Conduct

-Operation of a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

-Unlawful Mischief

-Domestic Assault

-Interference with Access to Emergency Services

-Violation of Conditions of Release

-False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer

Morrison was placed under arrest by Troopers with the assistance of the U.S. Border Patrol. Morrison was then transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility where he was held on $3,200 bail for the warrants.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 01/21/2025 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $3,200

MUG SHOT: Attached

