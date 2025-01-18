Arrest on Warrant / St. Albans Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2000436
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: January 17th, 2025 @ 2023 hours
LOCATION: Sandy Hill Dr Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Ty Morrison
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks became aware that Ty Morrison (38) of Richford, Vermont had multiple active arrest warrants.
Troopers located Morrison at his residence on Sandy Hill Dr in the town of Richford. His arrest warrants were for failing to appear for the initial charges of:
-Disorderly Conduct
-Operation of a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
-Unlawful Mischief
-Domestic Assault
-Interference with Access to Emergency Services
-Violation of Conditions of Release
-False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer
Morrison was placed under arrest by Troopers with the assistance of the U.S. Border Patrol. Morrison was then transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility where he was held on $3,200 bail for the warrants.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 01/21/2025 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $3,200
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
