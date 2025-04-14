Derby Barracks / Burglary, Violation Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5001917
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/13/2025 / 1840 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Troy Municipal Building - Railroad Street
ACCUSED: Darin Farley
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary, Violation Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Leon Housewright
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
VICTIM: North Troy Municipal Building
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/13/2025, at approximately 1840 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary in progress at the North Troy Municipal Building located on Railroad Street in North Troy, VT. Two masked subjects fled prior to state police arrival. It was learned the subjects forcefully entered through a side door. After subsequent investigation, the two subjects were identified as Darin Farley, 37 of North Troy and Leon Housewright, 43, of North Troy. Farley was also found to be in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Farley and Housewright were located at a nearby residence, taken into custody, and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing where they were later ordered jailed with a $10,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/14/2025 / 1230 hours
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
