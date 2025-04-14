Derby Barracks / Burglary, Violation Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A5001917

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/13/2025 / 1840 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Troy Municipal Building - Railroad Street

ACCUSED: Darin Farley

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Violation Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Leon Housewright

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

VICTIM: North Troy Municipal Building

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/13/2025, at approximately 1840 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary in progress at the North Troy Municipal Building located on Railroad Street in North Troy, VT. Two masked subjects fled prior to state police arrival. It was learned the subjects forcefully entered through a side door. After subsequent investigation, the two subjects were identified as Darin Farley, 37 of North Troy and Leon Housewright, 43, of North Troy. Farley was also found to be in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Farley and Housewright were located at a nearby residence, taken into custody, and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing where they were later ordered jailed with a $10,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/14/2025 / 1230 hours

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.