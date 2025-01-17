Visit to the Sultanate of Oman for the Second Singapore-Oman Strategic Dialogue, 18 to 20 January 2025

Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K Shanmugam and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman will visit the Sultanate of Oman from 18 to 20 January 2025.

Minister Shanmugam and Minister Maliki will co-chair the Second Singapore-Oman Strategic Dialogue (SOSD) with Omani Foreign Minister His Excellency Sayyid Badr Bin Hamid Bin Hamood Al Busaidi, and National Security Council Secretary-General His Excellency Major General (MG) Idris Bin Abdulrahman Bin Hamoud Al Kindi on 19 January. The SOSD serves as the key platform to discuss bilateral cooperation. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Oman.

Minister Shanmugam and Minister Maliki will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Enterprise Singapore.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

17 JANUARY 2025