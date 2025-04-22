Condolence Letters from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on the Passing of Pope Francis

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong have written to Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin to convey their condolences on the passing of Pope Francis. The texts of their letters are appended.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

22 APRIL 2025

CONDOLENCE LETTER FROM PRESIDENT THARMAN SHANMUGARATNAM

22 April 2025

His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin

Secretary of State

The Holy See

Your Eminence,

I was greatly saddened to learn of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey my deepest condolences.

Pope Francis was a leader for a troubled world. He was a bold, ethical and reasoned advocate for peace, for inter-faith acceptance, and for more responsible efforts to counter climate change and the harm it brings, especially to the most vulnerable communities. He will be remembered too for his humility, his walking alongside the poor, and his respect for the dignity of every individual.

Singapore was honoured to host Pope Francis’s visit in September 2024. In his public engagements, including his State Address and dialogue with youths, he inspired Singaporeans with his message of inter-faith harmony, unity and compassion for every individual in need.

May his legacy of love and faith continue to inspire us.

[Yours sincerely,]

THARMAN SHANMUGARATNAM

CONDOLENCE LETTER FROM PRIME MINISTER AND MINISTER FOR FINANCE LAWRENCE WONG

21 April 2025

His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin

Secretary of State

The Holy See

Your Eminence,

I was greatly saddened to hear of the passing of Pope Francis.

During the papacy of Pope Francis, relations between Singapore and the Holy See were significantly strengthened. We were especially honoured to host Pope Francis in Singapore in September 2024. His visit left a lasting impression on many Singaporeans who were moved by his message of compassion and hope.

Pope Francis championed inter-faith dialogue, environmental stewardship and social inclusion. In a world often divided by differences, he consistently called for unity and the building of bridges across diverse communities. These messages resonate deeply in our multi-racial and multi-religious society. We are grateful for his leadership in fostering inter-religious understanding and building more cohesive and inclusive societies. His tireless efforts to promote peace and fraternity will continue to inspire people worldwide.

My thoughts are with all members of the Catholic community around the world during this period of grief.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong