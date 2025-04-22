Visit by Dr Valaxay Lengsavad, Deputy Head of Committee For External Relations of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, under the S R Nathan Fellowship, 22 to 26 April 2025

Deputy Head of Committee for External Relations of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Dr Valaxay Lengsavad is visiting Singapore under the S R Nathan Fellowship from 22 to 26 April 2025.

During his visit, Dr Lengsavad will be hosted to lunch by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Albert Chua, and meet senior civil servants from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry. He will also visit Our Tampines Hub to learn how Singapore integrates public facilities and services to foster community bonding and enhance public service delivery for Singapore citizens.

The S R Nathan Fellowship is a high-level programme for foreign leaders, prominent personalities, and opinion shapers to visit Singapore to exchange ideas and experiences with Singapore leaders and senior government officials on issues of mutual interest. The Fellowship was launched by former President S R Nathan and then-Minister for Foreign Affairs K Shanmugam in November 2012.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

22 APRIL 2025