Arrest Made in Burglary and Theft Incidents

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man involved in burglaries and thefts in Northwest.

On Sunday, August 11, 2024, at approximately 12:36 p.m., the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The suspect took property and then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 62-year-old Kevin Fraley, of Northwest, D.C., was charged with Burglary Two.

Additionally, Fraley has been charged with the following offenses:

Theft Two – On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at approximately 12:08 p.m., in the 1600 block of U Street, Northwest, the suspect entered an office building, stole money, and then fled the scene. CCN: 24030369

Burglary Two – On Sunday, May 26, 2024, at approximately 7:30 p.m., in the 1700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, the suspect entered an establishment, stole property, and then fled the scene. CCN: 2408043

Theft Two – On Saturday, June 8, 2024, at approximately 10:00 a.m., in the 1200 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest, the suspect entered an office building, stole property, and then fled the location. CCN: 24087514

CCN: 24123047