Arrest Made in Burglary and Theft Incidents
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man involved in burglaries and thefts in Northwest.
On Sunday, August 11, 2024, at approximately 12:36 p.m., the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The suspect took property and then fled the scene.
On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 62-year-old Kevin Fraley, of Northwest, D.C., was charged with Burglary Two.
Additionally, Fraley has been charged with the following offenses:
Theft Two – On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at approximately 12:08 p.m., in the 1600 block of U Street, Northwest, the suspect entered an office building, stole money, and then fled the scene. CCN: 24030369
Burglary Two – On Sunday, May 26, 2024, at approximately 7:30 p.m., in the 1700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, the suspect entered an establishment, stole property, and then fled the scene. CCN: 2408043
Theft Two – On Saturday, June 8, 2024, at approximately 10:00 a.m., in the 1200 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest, the suspect entered an office building, stole property, and then fled the location. CCN: 24087514
CCN: 24123047
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.