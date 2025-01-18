Cheer Athletics Cheetahs Claim First Place at The Majors 2025

Senior Large Coed Level 6 Team Secures Victory at Prestigious Event in Indianapolis, Continuing Their Journey to the Cheerleading Worlds

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheer Athletics ’ Senior Large Coed Level 6 team, Cheetahs, have achieved a monumental victory by claiming First Place at The Majors 2025, held in Indianapolis, Indiana. Known as one of the most elite all-star cheerleading competitions in the world, The Majors brings together the top teams in the industry, and this accomplishment underscores the Cheetahs’ status as a powerhouse in competitive cheerleading.The team’s amazing routine captivated the audience and judges alike, solidifying their place as champions in the highly competitive Senior Large Coed division. This win comes just days after the Cheetahs secured their bid to the 2025 Cheerleading Worlds at ACA Grand Nationals on January 12, 2025, further demonstrating their consistency and excellence this season.Brad Habermel, Co-Owner of Cheer Athletics, and Coach, expressed his pride in the Cheetahs’ dedication and performance:"I couldn’t be prouder of these athletes and their incredible accomplishment at The Majors. The Cheetahs have worked tirelessly to perfect their craft, and this victory is a reflection of their commitment, teamwork, and passion. They’ve set the bar high, and I can’t wait to see what they achieve at the Cheerleading Worlds later this year."The Majors, hosted by Varsity All Star, is one of the most exclusive competitions in the cheerleading industry, featuring only the most elite teams. The event, streamed live on Varsity TV, is a highly anticipated showcase of top-tier talent and performance excellence.With their bid to the 2025 Cheerleading Worlds already in hand and a Majors title under their belt, the Cheetahs are poised to continue their momentum as they prepare to take the global stage in Orlando, Florida.About Cheer AthleticsFounded in 1994, Cheer Athletics is one of the largest and most successful all-star cheerleading programs in the world. Known for their unparalleled track record, Cheer Athletics teams have earned numerous national and world titles. The organization is dedicated to fostering a culture of excellence, teamwork, and personal growth, providing athletes with the resources to achieve their full potential.For more information about Cheer Athletics, the Cheetahs, and upcoming events, visit cheerathletics.com.

