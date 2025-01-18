Traffic Alert- I 89 NB mm59-mm61 (WATERBURY/EXIT 10) CLOSED

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin VSP

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 NB mm59-mm61 (WATERBURY/EXIT 10) is closed due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.











