Update No. 2: Identity confirmed following discovery of body in Wallingford

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B4006825

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Henry Alberico, Trooper Craig Roland

STATION: VSP Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: September 19, 2025, at approximately 0519 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Nash Dr, Wallingford, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Burglary.

ACCUSED: Rodney Davis

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has completed an autopsy on the individual whose body was recovered Oct. 7 in Wallingford. The autopsy confirmed the individual’s identity as Rodney Davis, 62, of Wallingford, and determined he died by suicide.

Suicide touches the lives of many Vermonters. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers providing free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for people in distress; prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones; and best practices for professionals in the United States.

To reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, dial “988” or text “VT” to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line. Trained counselors are available 24/7. More resources are available at https://facingsuicidevt.com/

No additional details are available about this case.

***Update No. 1, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025***

As search efforts continued Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, for 62-year-old Rodney Davis of Wallingford, the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team located human remains in the woods at about 12:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Davis’ home on Nash Drive. Positive identification was unable to be made.

The body was recovered and will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm identity and determine the cause and manner of death.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

***Initial news release, 9:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, 2025***

On September 19, 2025, troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a suspicious incident on Nash Dr in the Town of Wallingford, Vt.

Investigation into the incident indicated that Rodney Davis caused serious injury to a family or household member. When attempting to contact Davis, Troopers learned that he was in possession of a firearm and on foot in the forested area to the East of Nash Dr. in the Town of Wallingford.

Troopers responded to the area and established telephone communication with Davis, who spoke with police though refused to exit the woods. Contact with Davis ended as it is believed that his cellular phone lost power. Police were unable to reestablish communication with Davis and his current location is unknown. Davis is 5’11” and approximately 185 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. His current attire is unknown.

The Vermont State Police urge anyone with information about the location of Rodny Davis to contact the Rutland State Police Barracks by calling (802) 773-9101.

- 30 -