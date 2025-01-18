Hawaii Receives Federal Designation as Nation’s First Statewide Economic Development District

Posted on Jan 17, 2025 in News

For Immediate Release: January 17, 2025

HONOLULU—The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) is proud to announce that Hawaii has become the nation’s first statewide economic development district (EDD), a designation approved by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA).

“This designation comes at a time when our state needs it most, and was made possible because of the partnership between the state and all four counties with our Congressional delegation,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “Mahalo to the EDA, and especially the Biden Administration, for recognizing Hawaii’s unique economic needs and bringing this critical opportunity to our state. This will fund economic recovery efforts, key construction and infrastructure work and will support high-paying jobs for our people.”

Known as the Hawaii Regional Economic Stewardship and Advancement EDD, the new district will be supported by a governing board and program of the same name under the Office of Planning and Sustainable Development, an agency attached to DBEDT. It will play an important role in coordinating economic planning, projects and programs to achieve the goals articulated in the Hawaii State Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.

“Hawaii’s designation as the first Economic Development District in the Pacific and the first statewide designation is a promising step toward building a more economically resilient Hawaii,” said EDA Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Cristina Killingsworth. “This action will lead to success in attracting private capital investment and creating new and higher-skill, higher-wage job opportunities to the State of Hawaii.”

DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka, who will serve as chair of the EDD board, said, “I’m honored to continue working with the private and public sectors, including state and county agencies, the non-profit community, county economic and workforce development boards, the University of Hawaii, labor unions, and local communities in this capacity. This designation empowers state and county government agencies and non-profit organizations to tap into additional federal funding and implement economic development and resilience initiatives across our state.”

Tokioka added, “The timing is perfect as the DBEDT Business Revitalization Task Force, established by Senate Bill 2974 from the 2024 legislative session and which consists of various government, industry and community leaders, has been working together to improve the economic landscape in Hawaii.”

Hawaii’s designation comes at a historic moment as the EDA was reauthorized by Congress in December 2024, the first time in 20 years, with overwhelming bipartisan support. This reauthorization protects and increases EDA’s funding programs, a vital resource of funding for economic recovery initiatives as well as programs, infrastructure and construction projects that strengthen Hawaii’s economy and create high-wage job opportunities for Hawaii’s residents.

For more information about economic development districts, please visit https://www.eda.gov/about/economic-development-glossary/edd.

About the State Office of Planning and Sustainable Development

The Office of Planning and Sustainable Development is a state agency, attached to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), that gathers, analyzes and provides information to the governor to assist in the overall analysis and formulation of state policies and strategies.

