DBEDT E-newsletter – March 2025

Aloha kākou, As we move further into 2025, DBEDT remains focused on fostering economic opportunities that strengthen Hawai‘i’s communities. This month’s updates highlight key initiatives shaping our state’s future—from housing and workforce development to business advocacy and clean energy education. The recent dedication and groundbreaking of Koa Vista reflect the critical role that the Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HHFDC) plays in expanding affordable housing for seniors and families. Providing stable, affordable homes is essential to ensuring that more residents can continue to live and work in Hawai‘i. We are also working to support local businesses through initiatives like the Business Revitalization Task Force Survey, which seeks industry input to improve the business environment. Similarly, participating in advocacy events at the Capitol have provided a platform for various industries to engage with policymakers on issues vital to Hawai‘i’s economic growth. Our commitment to workforce development is evident in programs like Operation Hire Hawai‘i, which is streamlining public-sector hiring, and the Clean Energy Educator Externship, which is preparing students for careers in Hawai‘i’s clean energy future. As we navigate economic shifts, including the revised 2025 growth forecast, DBEDT remains dedicated to supporting businesses, communities, and industries that drive long-term prosperity. Mahalo for being part of this work. Me ke aloha,

James Kunane Tokioka As we’ve passed the halfway point of the current legislative session, we would like to provide a highlight of some of the Department’s priorities: Support Integrated Land Use

HB778 (Relating to Integrated Land Use) – Requires OPSD to conduct an integrated land-use study to better align agricultural lands with the state’s food production, clean energy & housing goals. Ensure Food Security and Resiliency

SB558 / HB774 (Relating to Value-Added Products) – Establishes a food and product innovation network within the Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC). Provide Opportunities for Agricultural Growth and Development

HB1006 (Relating to ADC) – Includes agritourism in the definition of “enterprise” to authorize the Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC) to support farms engaged in agritourism. Empower Small Businesses

SB989 (Relating to Economic Development) – Appropriates funds to the Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation (HTDC) to assist small businesses with technology enablement. Promote Economic Diversification through Innovation and Technology

HB449 (Relating to Economic Development) – Appropriates funds to assist in the development & promotion of Hawai‘i-manufactured products through the INNOVATE Hawai‘i program. Strengthen Film and Media Industries

SB1641 (Relating to the State of Hawai‘i Film Commission) – Establishes the Hawai‘i State Film Commission within DBEDT and supports the State’s film and media industries. Get involved! To learn more about submitting testimony and accessing hearing information, please visit the Hawai‘i State Legislature’s website. Hawaiʻi’s Economic Growth Forecast Adjusted for 2025 DBEDT’s Research & Economic Analysis Division released its first quarter 2025 Statistical and Economic Report, which revised Hawaiʻi’s economic growth projection for 2025 to 1.7%, down from 2.0%, due to slowing tourism recovery, inflation, and national policy uncertainties. Despite this adjustment, Hawaiʻi’s economy has fully recovered from the pandemic, with GDP surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 1.5% in early 2024. The unemployment rate remains low, projected at 2.9% for 2025, improving slightly in the coming years. Key sectors expected to drive growth include construction, real estate, health care, and professional services. Tourism continues its rebound, though challenges such as the 2023 Lahaina wildfire’s economic impact remain. Potential federal spending cuts also pose a risk, with job losses anticipated in government-related employment.

Help Shape Hawai‘i’s Business Environment – Share Your Insights The State of Hawaiʻi Business Revitalization Task Force is seeking input from businesses across the state to better understand the challenges and opportunities they face. Through the Regulation Permitted Interaction Group Survey on regulation and in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi, industry representatives and state agency leaders will gather crucial data to inform strategies that support economic revitalization. Your participation is vital in helping shape policies that foster a more business-friendly environment. By sharing your experiences with regulatory processes, you can play a role in streamlining operations and driving economic growth in Hawaii. Mahalo to the Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i for being part of the Business Revitalization Task Force and leading the Permitted Interaction Group focused on government regulations! Make your voice heard. Click here to take the survey today!

HHFDC Supports New Affordable Housing at Koa Vista The Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HHFDC) continues to play a key role in addressing the state’s housing needs with the recent dedication and groundbreaking of Koa Vista, an affordable rental project for seniors and families in the Koa Ridge planned community in Waipiʻo. Held on March 17, 2025, the event marked the completion of Koa Vista’s first phase, a 95-unit rental apartment building for qualifying seniors earning 30 to 60 percent of the area median income. A groundbreaking ceremony was also held for the second phase, which will provide affordable rental housing for families. The $39 million project was made possible through HHFDC’s Rental Housing Revolving Funds, state and federal tax credits, and HMMF bond financing. The development, led by Homes Hawai‘i Inc. in partnership with GSF LLC, is part of the larger Koa Ridge master-planned community and offers modern amenities, including high-speed internet, a multi-purpose room, and a community garden.

Educators Gain Firsthand Insight into Clean Energy Careers On March 3-4, 2025, the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office (HSEO), in partnership with the Department of Education, hosted the 2025 Clean Energy Educator Externship, equipping 14 DOE instructors with the knowledge and connections to guide students toward careers in renewable energy. Educators explored workforce pathways in solar, wind, battery storage, and home retrofitting, engaging with industry leaders like Hawaiian Electric Company and AES Hawaiʻi. A key highlight was a panel discussion featuring experts from IBEW, AE Consulting, and the Hawaiʻi Climate Commission, who shared insights on trade and university career paths, workforce development, and the growing demand for clean energy jobs. By bridging education and industry, this initiative strengthens work-based learning opportunities and supports Hawaiʻi’s goal of 100% clean energy by 2045. Stay tuned for more updates on this impactful collaboration!

Join Hawaiʻi’s Workforce and Build a Brighter Future The State of Hawaiʻi’s Operation Hire Hawaiʻi (OH-HI) is making it easier and faster to start a career in public service. This statewide hiring initiative connects job seekers with opportunities across multiple industries by expediting applications and referrals. If you’re passionate about economic development, DBEDT is actively hiring! Join our team and help shape Hawai‘i’s future.

BDSD Launches Redesigned Website DBEDT’s Business Development and Support Division has launched its newly redesigned website. This updated platform offers a modern design and streamlined navigation, making it easier for businesses, investors, and the community to access essential resources and opportunities. The new website features intuitive navigation for quickly finding information on funding programs, application processes, and investment opportunities. Its improved layout and mobile-friendly design enhance accessibility for all users. Updated resources provide detailed insights into HI-Invest’s initiatives to drive economic growth and innovation in Hawai‘i. BDSD remains dedicated to supporting Hawai‘i’s businesses, fostering economic diversification, and promoting sustainable growth. The redesigned website reflects this mission by delivering tools and information to empower entrepreneurs and stakeholders across the state. Visit invest.hawaii.gov to explore opportunities and see how BDSD is building a brighter economic future for Hawai‘i.

Hawai‘i-Made Products Showcased on the Continent and Abroad 2025 FoodEx Tokyo 2025 Natural Products Expo West The Business Development and Support Division (BDSD) proudly showcased Hawai‘i's vibrant natural products industry at the 2025 Natural Products Expo West (NPEW). From March 4-7, 2025, nine Hawai‘i-based companies gathered in the Hawai‘i Pavilion at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. According to the NPEW, this year’s event set new records, drawing over 64,000 industry professionals and featuring more than 3,000 brands from around the globe. BDSD also produced the Hawai‘i Pavilion at FoodEx Tokyo, where 26 local brands proudly represented the islands at the largest food trade show in Japan from March 11-14. An estimated 200,000 buyers and importers were in attendance. Value-added food products from across the state were showcased from 14 booths and the Hawai‘i Café that was also part of the Hawai‘i Pavilion. These Hawai‘i Pavilions serve as dynamic platforms, highlighting the innovation and excellence of Hawai‘i’s products and the diverse range of offerings. With the continued support of DBEDT, Hawai‘i companies are poised to leverage the valuable connections made during the events to optimize sales, expand their market reach, and enhance business opportunities. DBEDT’s efforts to provide resources, guidance, and networking opportunities are empowering these local companies to grow and succeed on a global stage. FTZ9 Engages in National Advocacy and Celebrates Local Success Last month, David Sikkink, Administrator of Hawai‘i Foreign-Trade Zone No. 9 (FTZ9), joined industry leaders in Washington, D.C., for the National Association of Foreign Trade-Zones (NAFTZ) Legislative Summit & Congressional Visits. The event provided critical updates on international trade, U.S. Customs policies, and foreign-trade zone regulations shaping 2025. Key discussions included import/export changes, advocacy strategies for FTZs, and strengthening ties with Congressional representatives to support economic growth and job creation. Closer to home, FTZ9 recently hosted its Annual Customer Appreciation Event, recognizing the contributions of its tenants. Casual Movements, a family-owned business specializing in sarongs and casual wear, was honored with this year’s Tenant Achievement Award. Founded by Edward “Tony” Anthony in 1985, the company has been an FTZ9 tenant since 2011, importing apparel from Los Angeles since the 1990s. FTZ9 continues to foster global trade connections while supporting local businesses, ensuring Hawai‘i remains a hub for international commerce.

Advocating for Hawaiʻi's Key Industries at the Capitol Ag Day Tourism Day Manufacturing & Innovation Day Industry leaders gathered at the Hawai‘i State Capitol for three major advocacy events—Ag Day on February 20, Tourism Day on March 7, and Manufacturing & Innovation Day on March 25—to engage with policymakers and discuss the future of these vital sectors. These events provided an opportunity for businesses and organizations to highlight challenges, share successes, and advocate for legislative support. For those invested in Hawai‘i’s economic future, these advocacy events serve as critical platforms to shape policies and support industries that drive the state’s economy. Mahalo to everyone that was in attendance! Hawai‘i Foodbank Donation Drive & Rummage Sale – March 30, 2025, 6:30am – 1:00pm

Please join DBEDT in supporting the Hawai‘i Foodbank at the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet & Marketplace where we’ll be holding a donation drive and rummage sale. Stop by the Hawai‘i Foodbank collection booth to make a canned food or monetary donation for a chance to win prizes, purchase Hawai‘i Foodbank limited edition shirts, and shop for Aloha Stadium seats and other items at the rummage sale. Visit the Aloha Stadium website for more details! HTA Community Partnership Program Submissions Deadline – April 1, 2025, 4:30pm HST

HTA is inviting applications for its community partnership programs supporting natural resources, culture, festivals, and signature events statewide. Projects scheduled between July 2025 and June 2026 are eligible. Applications must be submitted through HTA’s digital portal, ‘Umeke, Powered by Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, by April 1, 2025. 3rd Annual Hawai‘i Made Conference – May 20, 2025

Save the date for the 3rd Annual Hawai‘i Made Conference, "I Ka Mākeke! Going to Market!" Explore local and international market opportunities, e-commerce strategies, and success stories from Hawai‘i entrepreneurs. For more on DBEDT and its divisions and attached agencies, please visit dbedt.hawaii.gov Below are links to more news from DBEDT’s core divisions, attached agencies and related programs:

