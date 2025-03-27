Visitor Spending Increased in February 2025

Posted on Mar 27, 2025 in News

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), there were 240,525 total visitors in Hawaii on any given day (average daily census) in February 2025, which was an increase from February 2024 (236,008 visitors, +1.9%), but fewer than pre-pandemic February 2019 (246,741 visitors, -2.5%). Total spending by all visitors in February 2025 measured in nominal dollars was $61.7 million per day, up from February 2024 ($57.1 million per day, +8.0%) and much higher than February 2019 ($49.6 million per day, +24.4%).

2024 was a leap year and included an extra day in February. To directly compare with February 2025 data, the average daily census was used as a measure of visitor volume and visitor spending and air capacity data were stated on a per day basis, where applicable. Total visitor spending and total visitor arrival are presented in the Glance and Island Highlight tables at the end of this news release.

Among visitors who came by air service in February 2025, the average daily census of 111,573 U.S. West visitors was an increase from February 2024 (108,614 visitors, +2.7%) and February 2019 (96,870 visitors, +15.2%). In February 2025, U.S. West visitors’ total spending was $28.3 million per day, which was more than February 2024 ($25.1 million per day, +13.1) and February 2019 ($17.8 million per day, +58.8%).

In February 2025, the average daily census of 69,151 U.S. East visitors was greater than February 2024 (64,408 visitors, +7.4%) and February 2019 (63,462 visitors, +9.0%). U.S. East visitors’ total spending in February 2025 was $19.3 million per day, higher than February 2024 ($16.8 million per day, +14.7%) and February 2019 ($13.3 million per day, +45.1%).

In February 2025, the average daily census of 9,992 visitors from Japan declined compared to February 2024 (11,691 visitors, -14.5%) and February 2019 (24,408 visitors, -59.1%). Total spending by Japanese visitors in February 2025 was $2.4 million per day, down from February 2024 ($2.8 million per day, -14.1%) and February 2019 ($5.9 million per day, -58.8%).

In February 2025, the average daily census of 20,686 Canadian visitors decreased from February 2024 (20,977 visitors, -1.4%) and February 2019 (29,741 visitors, -30.4%). Total spending by Canadian visitors in February 2025 was $5.0 million per day, higher than February 2024 ($4.7 million per day, +6.2%), but less than February 2019 ($5.5 million per day, -8.7%).

In February 2025, the average daily census of 25,841 visitors from all other international markets (including visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines and the Pacific Islands) dropped compared to February 2024 (27,166 visitors, -4.9%) and February 2019 (29,939 visitors, -13.7%).

Among visitors who came to Hawaii by out-of-state cruise ships, the average daily census in February 2025 of 3,283 visitors was more than February 2024 (3,152 visitors, +4.1%) and February 2019 (2,322 visitors, +41.4%).

In February 2025, there were 4,475 transpacific flights with 994,193 seats that serviced the Hawaiian Islands. This averaged out to 160 flights and 35,507 air seats per day, which was a decrease from February 2024 (161 flights with 36,016 seats per day) and from February 2019 (165 flights with 36,106 seats per day). Fewer flights and seats from Japan, Canada, Korea and Australia to Hawaii entirely offset growth in air capacity from the U.S. mainland.

Year-to-Date February 2025

In the first two months of 2025, the average daily census of 244,021 total visitors increased from the first two months of 2024 (239,465 visitors, +1.9%) but declined compared to the first two months of 2019 (254,882 visitors, -4.3%). Total visitor spending in the first two months of 2025 was $61.4 million per day, higher than the first two months of 2024 ($57.7 million per day, +6.3%) and the first two months of 2019 ($50.9 million per day, +20.5%).

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In February 2025, 286,800 visitors came from the Pacific region (Alaska, California Oregon, and Washington) and 84,013 visitors arrived from the Mountain region (Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming).

Eight out of 10 U.S. West visitors in February 2025 had been to Hawaii before (84.7%) while 15.3 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 52.9 percent of U.S. West visitors in February 2025 stayed in hotels, 16.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.5 percent stayed in rental homes, 12.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 8.3 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first two months of 2025, the average daily census of 110,406 U.S. West visitors increased compared to the first two months of 2024 (107,865 visitors, +2.4%) and the first two months of 2019 (98,391 visitors, +12.2%). Total visitor spending in the first two months of 2025 was $27.2 million per day, which was more than the first two months of 2024 ($24.9 million per day, +9.2%) and the first two months of 2019 ($17.9 million per day, +52.0%).

U.S. East: In February 2025, the three largest U.S. East regions were East North Central (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin) with 45,269 visitors, South Atlantic (Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C. and West Virginia) with 40,806 visitors, and West North Central (Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota) with 32,086 visitors. The East North Central and South Atlantic regions reported growth in visitor arrivals compared to February 2024.

Six out of 10 U.S. East visitors in February 2025 had been to Hawaii before (63.6%) while 36.4 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 60.3 percent of U.S. East visitors in February 2025 stayed in hotels, 12.7 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.4 percent stayed in rental homes and 7.9 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first two months of 2025, the average daily census of 71,438 U.S. East visitors was up compared to the first two months of 2024 (68,107 visitors, +4.9%) and the first two months of 2019 (66,408 visitors, +7.6%). Total visitor spending in the first two months of 2025 was $19.3 million per day, higher than the first two months of 2024 ($17.8 million per day, +8.9%) and the first two months of 2019 ($14.1 million per day, +36.7%).

Japan: Of the 48,032 visitors in February 2025, 47,606 visitors arrived on international flights and 426 visitors came on domestic flights. Two out of three Japanese visitors in February 2025 were repeat visitors (67.6%) while 32.4 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 81.1 percent of Japanese visitors in February 2025 stayed in hotels, 12.8 percent stayed in condominiums, 6.8 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first two months of 2025, the average daily census of 10,430 visitors from Japan decreased compared to the first two months of 2024 (11,131 visitors, -6.3%) and the first two months of 2019 (23,844 visitors, -56.3%). Total visitor spending in the first two months of 2025 was $2.6 million per day, down from the first two months of 2024 ($2.7 million per day, -4.3%) and from the first two months of 2019 ($5.7 million per day, -55.3%).

Canada: Of the 48,651 visitors in February 2025, 41,069 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 7,582 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Canadian visitors in February 2025 had been to Hawaii before (69.9%), while 30.1 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 53.5 percent of Canadian visitors in February 2025 stayed in hotels, 24.5 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.0 percent stayed in rental homes, 10.3 percent stayed in timeshares and 5.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first two months of 2025, the average daily census of 21,126 visitors from Canada declined compared to the first two months of 2024 (21,667 visitors, -2.5%) and the first two months of 2019 (30,908 visitors, -31.7%). Total visitor spending in the first two months of 2025 was $4.9 million per day, similar to the first two months of 2024 ($4.9 million per day, +1.1%) but decreased compared to the first two months of 2019 ($5.4 million per day, -9.0%).

Island Highlights

Oahu: In February 2025, the average daily census of 109,211 visitors on Oahu declined compared to February 2024 (111,355 visitors, -1.9%) and was similar to February 2019 (109,506 visitors, -0.3%). Total visitor spending on Oahu was $24.1 million per day in February 2025, higher than February 2024 ($23.5 million per day, +2.6%) and February 2019 ($21.7 million per day, +10.8%).

In the first two months of 2025, the average daily census was 110,660 visitors, down from the first two months of 2024 (112,049 visitors, -1.2%) and from the first two months of 2019 (113,137 visitors, -2.2%). In the first two months of 2025, total visitor spending of $24.6 million per day was more than the first two months of 2024 ($23.6 million per day, +4.2%) and the first two months of 2019 ($ 22.2 million per day, +10.8%).

Maui: Nineteen months after the August 8, 2023, wildfires, the average daily census on Maui was 58,885 visitors in February 2025. This was an increase compared to February 2024 (51,976 visitors, +13.3%), but fewer than February 2019 (67,040 visitors, -12.2%). In February 2025, total visitor spending on Maui was $19.1 million per day, up from February 2024 ($15.3 million per day, +24.8%) and February 2019 ($14.8 million per day, +29.2%).

In the first two months of 2025, the average daily census was 58,303 visitors, an increase from the first two months of 2024 (52,700 visitors, +10.6%), but less than the first two months of 2019 (68,519 visitors, -14.9%). Total visitor spending was $18.0 million per day in the first two months of 2025, which was greater than the first two months of 2024 ($15.8 million per day, +14.4%) and the first two months of 2019 ($15.0 million per day, +20.0%).

Kauai: The average daily census on Kauai of 28,431 visitors in February 2025 was similar to February 2024 (28,421 visitors, +0.0%) and up slightly from February 2019 (28,271 visitors, +0.6%). In February 2025, total visitor spending on Kauai was $8.2 million per day, which was higher than in February 2024 ($8.1 million per day, +1.1%) and February 2019 ($5.5 million per day, +49.5%).

In the first two months of 2025, the average daily census was 28,526 visitors, which was less than the first two months of 2024 (28,676 visitors, -0.5%) and the first two months of 2019 (29,066 visitors, -1.9%). Total visitor spending was $8.3 million per day in the first two months of 2025, up from the first two months of 2024 ($8.0 million per day, +3.1%) and the first two months of 2019 ($ 5.6 million per day, +48.2%).

Hawaii Island: In February 2025, the average daily census on Hawaii Island was 39,704 visitors, similar to February 2024 (39,636 visitors, +0.2%) and higher than February 2019 (37,883 visitors, +4.8%). In February 2025, total visitor spending on Hawaii Island was $9.6 million per day, an increase compared to February 2024 ($9.4 million per day, +2.5%) and February 2019 ($6.9 million per day, +40.5%).

In the first two months of 2025, the average daily census was 42,538 visitors, which was greater than the first two months of 2024 (41,566 visitors, +2.3%) and the first two months of 2019 (40,334 visitors, +5.5%). Total visitor spending was $9.8 million per day in the first two months of 2025, more than the first two months of 2024 ($9.5 million per day, +2.3%) and the first two months of 2019 ($7.6 million per day, +29.1%).

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

In February 2025, an average of 130 nonstop flights with 28,114 seats per day serviced Hawaii from the U.S. mainland. Domestic air capacity increased compared to February 2024 (129 flights, +0.8% with 27,712 seats, +1.5% per day) and February 2019 (117 flights, +11.6% with 24,458 seats, +14.9% per day).

U.S. West: In February 2025, an average of 115 flights with 24,069 seats per day were from U.S. West, similar to February 2024 (115 flights, 0.0% with 23,999 seats, +0.3% per day). Air capacity was greater than February 2019 (105 flights, +9.5% with 21,118 seats, +14.0% per day).

U.S. East: There was an average of 15 flights with 3,988 seats per day from U.S. East in February 2025, compared to 13 flights (+9.2%) and 3,576 seats (+11.5%) per day in February 2024. There was significant growth in air capacity compared to February 2019 (11 flights, +36.7% with 3,145 seats, +26.8% per day).

International Flights

In February 2025, there were an average of 29 nonstop flights with 7,393 seats per day to Hawaii from international points of origin including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and many Pacific Islands. International air capacity decreased compared to February 2024 (32 flights, -8.0% with 8,305 seats, -11.0% per day) and continued to be much less than February 2019 (48 flights, -38.5% with 11,648 seats, -36.5% per day).

Japan: In February 2025, an average of 12 scheduled flights with 3,288 seats per day were from Japan, operated by All Nippon, Delta, Hawaiian and Japan Airlines. Direct service from Zipair, the low-cost carrier and subsidiary of Japan Airlines, remains suspended through March 15, 2025. Air capacity declined compared to February 2024 (13 flights, -9.7% with 3,787 seats, -13.2% per day) and remained below February 2019 levels (23 flights, -48.3% with 5,649 seats, -41.8% per day).

Canada: In February 2025, an average of 10 scheduled flights with 1,744 seats per day were from Canada. Air capacity decreased from February 2024 (11 flights, -8.3% with 1,954 seats, -10.7% per day) and February 2019 (13 flights, -26.4% with 2,344 seats, -25.6%).

Oceania¹:

Australia: In February 2025, there were 54 scheduled flights with 15,168 seats from Melbourne and Sydney. There were 59 flights with 17,941 seats from Melbourne and Sydney in February 2024. Air capacity remained below the February 2019 level (85 flights with 26,860 seats) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

In February 2025, there were 54 scheduled flights with 15,168 seats from Melbourne and Sydney. There were 59 flights with 17,941 seats from Melbourne and Sydney in February 2024. Air capacity remained below the February 2019 level (85 flights with 26,860 seats) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. New Zealand: In February 2025, there were 23 scheduled flights with 6,469 seats from Auckland. There were 23 flights with 6,682 seats in February 2024 and 26 flights with 7,670 seats in February 2019.

Other Asia¹:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 41 scheduled flights with 11,087 seats with service from Beijing, Hangzhou and Shanghai in February 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 41 scheduled flights with 11,087 seats with service from Beijing, Hangzhou and Shanghai in February 2019. Korea: There were 67 scheduled flights with 20,410 seats from Seoul in February 2025. There were 85 flights with 25,973 seats in February 2024 and 92 flights with 30,362 seats in February 2019.

There were 67 scheduled flights with 20,410 seats from Seoul in February 2025. There were 85 flights with 25,973 seats in February 2024 and 92 flights with 30,362 seats in February 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were eight scheduled flights with 2,448 seats in February 2019.

Other Markets¹:

Guam: There were 28 scheduled flights with 9,800 seats from Guam in February 2025. There were 29 flights with 10,150 seats in February 2024 and 28 flights with 10,192 seats in February 2019.

There were 28 scheduled flights with 9,800 seats from Guam in February 2025. There were 29 flights with 10,150 seats in February 2024 and 28 flights with 10,192 seats in February 2019. Philippines: There were 20 scheduled flights with 6,180 seats from Manila in February 2025. There were 21 flights with 6,489 seats in February 2024 and 20 flights with 5,360 seats in February 2019.

There were 20 scheduled flights with 6,180 seats from Manila in February 2025. There were 21 flights with 6,489 seats in February 2024 and 20 flights with 5,360 seats in February 2019. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Apia in February 2025. There were four flights with 680 seats in February 2024 and four flights with 656 seats in February 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Apia in February 2025. There were four flights with 680 seats in February 2024 and four flights with 656 seats in February 2019. Rarotonga: There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in February 2025 and in February 2024. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in February 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in February 2025 and in February 2024. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in February 2019. Kiribati: There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats in February 2025. There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in February 2024, and four flights with 488 seats in February 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats in February 2025. There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in February 2024, and four flights with 488 seats in February 2019. Marshall Islands: There was one flight with 166 seats in February 2025. There was no direct service from Majuro in February 2024 and 16 flights with 2,656 seats in February 2019.

There was one flight with 166 seats in February 2025. There was no direct service from Majuro in February 2024 and 16 flights with 2,656 seats in February 2019. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in February 2025. There were eight flights with 1,360 seats in February 2024 and four flights with 656 seats in February 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in February 2025. There were eight flights with 1,360 seats in February 2024 and four flights with 656 seats in February 2019. American Samoa: There were 12 scheduled flights with 3,336 seats from Pago Pago in February 2025. There were eight flights with 2,224 seats in February 2024 and eight flights with 2,224 seats in February 2019.

There were 12 scheduled flights with 3,336 seats from Pago Pago in February 2025. There were eight flights with 2,224 seats in February 2024 and eight flights with 2,224 seats in February 2019. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in February 2025, in February 2024 and in February 2019.

In the first two months of 2025, an average of 161 daily flights with 35,883 daily air seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 159 average daily flights with 35,774 seats in the first two months of 2024 and 166 average daily flights with 36,358 seats in the first two months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In February 2025, 19,987 visitors came to the islands aboard nine trips from out-of-state ships. Another 9,169 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported ship Pride of America.

In February 2024, 19,780 visitors (+1.0%) came to the islands aboard 12 trips from out-of-state ships. Another 9,426 visitors (-2.7%) flew to the state to board the Pride of America.

In February 2019, 16,315 visitors (+22.5%) came to the islands aboard eight trips on out-of-state cruise ships and another 9,046 visitors (+1.4%) came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first two months of 2025, 39,015 visitors came to Hawaii via 21 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships and 18,381 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

In the first two months of 2024, 37,616 visitors (+3.7%) came to Hawaii via 26 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships and 18,627 visitors (-1.3%) flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

In the first two months of 2019, 28,348 visitors (+37.6%) came to Hawaii aboard 15 trips from out-of-state cruise ships and 18,404 visitors (-0.1%) flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

For February 2025, average daily visitor spending at $256.40 per visitor was the highest level historically in nominal terms. Though the inflation rate is not available for February, it is likely that the visitor spending is an increase (6% in nominal terms) after adjusting for inflation (January 2025 Honolulu consumer inflation was 4.1%).

As for Canadian visitor arrivals, DBEDT will continue to closely monitor this market. Canada and Hawaii have a longstanding relationship and we are cautiously optimistic that although Canadian travel to the continental U.S. may decrease, it may not mean that Hawaii visits will decrease in the same manner. At this time, we do not see flight cancelations from Air Canada or WestJet.

It is encouraging to see that the number of visitors from the continental U.S. increased this February at 1.2 percent higher than last February even though last year was a leap year. Compared with pre-pandemic February 2019, U.S. visitor arrivals increased by 16.6 percent. It is expected that the U.S. East market will perform better this year.

1/ Air capacity data for Oceania, Other Asia and Other markets are not daily averages, but represent flights and seat counts for the month of February.

View the February 2025 tables here.

ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (FEBRUARY 2025P VS. FEBRUARY 2024P) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2025P 2024P % change 2025P YTD 2024P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,726.9 1,655.8 4.3 3,621.4 3,465.0 4.5 Total by air 1,716.9 1,645.7 4.3 3,603.0 3,446.5 4.5 U.S. Total 1,332.6 1,213.2 9.8 2,746.4 2,560.4 7.3 U.S. West 793.5 726.5 9.2 1,605.5 1,494.7 7.4 U.S. East 539.1 486.7 10.7 1,140.9 1,065.7 7.1 Japan 68.1 82.0 -16.9 151.4 160.8 -5.9 Canada 139.7 136.2 2.6 289.7 291.5 -0.6 All Others 176.5 214.3 -17.6 415.6 433.8 -4.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 10.0 10.1 -1.3 18.3 18.5 -0.9 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,734,699 6,844,228 -1.6 14,397,243 14,367,920 0.2 Total by air 6,642,778 6,752,815 -1.6 14,222,801 14,191,246 0.2 U.S. Total 5,060,257 5,017,640 0.8 10,728,773 10,558,336 1.6 U.S. West 3,124,031 3,149,807 -0.8 6,513,937 6,471,890 0.6 U.S. East 1,936,226 1,867,833 3.7 4,214,836 4,086,446 3.1 Japan 279,774 339,041 -17.5 615,368 667,887 -7.9 Canada 579,211 608,324 -4.8 1,246,407 1,300,031 -4.1 All Others 723,535 787,811 -8.2 1,632,253 1,664,992 -2.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 91,921 91,413 0.6 174,442 176,674 -1.3 VISITOR ARRIVALS 759,679 772,480 -1.7 1,551,855 1,535,959 1.0 Total by air 739,692 752,700 -1.7 1,512,841 1,498,344 1.0 U.S. Total 569,974 563,183 1.2 1,145,616 1,111,846 3.0 U.S. West 370,989 373,230 -0.6 739,111 729,404 1.3 U.S. East 198,985 189,952 4.8 406,504 382,442 6.3 Japan 48,032 55,716 -13.8 102,328 108,627 -5.8 Canada 48,651 52,048 -6.5 102,984 106,050 -2.9 All Others 73,036 81,753 -10.7 161,913 171,820 -5.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 19,987 19,780 1.0 39,015 37,616 3.7 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 240,525 236,008 1.9 244,021 239,465 1.9 Total by air 237,242 232,856 1.9 241,064 236,521 1.9 U.S. Total 180,723 173,022 4.5 181,844 175,972 3.3 U.S. West 111,573 108,614 2.7 110,406 107,865 2.4 U.S. East 69,151 64,408 7.4 71,438 68,107 4.9 Japan 9,992 11,691 -14.5 10,430 11,131 -6.3 Canada 20,686 20,977 -1.4 21,126 21,667 -2.5 All Others 25,841 27,166 -4.9 27,665 27,750 -0.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,283 3,152 4.1 2,957 2,945 0.4 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.87 8.86 0.1 9.28 9.35 -0.8 Total by air 8.98 8.97 0.1 9.40 9.47 -0.7 U.S. Total 8.88 8.91 -0.4 9.37 9.50 -1.4 U.S. West 8.42 8.44 -0.2 8.81 8.87 -0.7 U.S. East 9.73 9.83 -1.0 10.37 10.69 -3.0 Japan 5.82 6.09 -4.3 6.01 6.15 -2.2 Canada 11.91 11.69 1.9 12.10 12.26 -1.3 All Others 9.91 9.64 2.8 10.08 9.69 4.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.60 4.62 -0.5 4.47 4.70 -4.8 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 256.4 241.9 6.0 251.5 241.2 4.3 Total by air 258.5 243.7 6.1 253.3 242.9 4.3 U.S. Total 263.3 241.8 8.9 256.0 242.5 5.6 U.S. West 254.0 230.6 10.1 246.5 231.0 6.7 U.S. East 278.4 260.6 6.8 270.7 260.8 3.8 Japan 243.5 241.9 0.7 246.0 240.8 2.1 Canada 241.2 223.9 7.7 232.4 224.2 3.7 All Others 243.9 272.0 -10.3 254.6 260.6 -2.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 108.7 110.7 -1.9 105.1 104.7 0.4 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,273.1 2,143.5 6.0 2,333.6 2,255.9 3.4 Total by air 2,321.1 2,186.4 6.2 2,381.6 2,300.2 3.5 U.S. Total 2,337.9 2,154.2 8.5 2,397.3 2,302.8 4.1 U.S. West 2,138.9 1,946.4 9.9 2,172.2 2,049.2 6.0 U.S. East 2,709.0 2,562.4 5.7 2,806.5 2,786.6 0.7 Japan 1,418.3 1,471.9 -3.6 1,479.1 1,480.6 -0.1 Canada 2,871.5 2,616.5 9.7 2,813.0 2,748.2 2.4 All Others 2,416.3 2,621.3 -7.8 2,566.9 2,524.8 1.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 499.7 511.8 -2.4 470.0 491.6 -4.4

ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (FEBRUARY 2025P VS. FEBRUARY 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2025P 2019 % change 2025P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,726.9 1,388.1 24.4 3,621.4 3,005.0 20.5 Total by air 1,716.9 1,383.3 24.1 3,603.0 2,996.2 20.3 U.S. Total 1,332.6 871.3 52.9 2,746.4 1,890.8 45.2 U.S. West 793.5 499.7 58.8 1,605.5 1,056.4 52.0 U.S. East 539.1 371.6 45.1 1,140.9 834.5 36.7 Japan 68.1 165.5 -58.8 151.4 338.9 -55.3 Canada 139.7 153.0 -8.7 289.7 318.5 -9.0 All Others 176.5 193.5 -8.8 415.6 448.0 -7.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 10.0 4.8 108.8 18.3 8.9 106.7 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,734,699 6,908,757 -2.5 14,397,243 15,038,051 -4.3 Total by air 6,642,778 6,843,755 -2.9 14,222,801 14,919,948 -4.7 U.S. Total 5,060,257 4,489,304 12.7 10,728,773 9,723,120 10.3 U.S. West 3,124,031 2,712,365 15.2 6,513,937 5,805,074 12.2 U.S. East 1,936,226 1,776,939 9.0 4,214,836 3,918,046 7.6 Japan 279,774 683,416 -59.1 615,368 1,406,768 -56.3 Canada 579,211 832,744 -30.4 1,246,407 1,823,571 -31.7 All Others 723,535 838,291 -13.7 1,632,253 1,966,488 -17.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 91,921 65,002 41.4 174,442 118,102 47.7 VISITOR ARRIVALS 759,679 780,827 -2.7 1,551,855 1,598,428 -2.9 Total by air 739,692 764,513 -3.2 1,512,841 1,570,080 -3.6 U.S. Total 569,974 489,011 16.6 1,145,616 991,919 15.5 U.S. West 370,989 312,235 18.8 739,111 629,890 17.3 U.S. East 198,985 176,777 12.6 406,504 362,029 12.3 Japan 48,032 120,653 -60.2 102,328 241,071 -57.6 Canada 48,651 66,590 -26.9 102,984 136,277 -24.4 All Others 73,036 88,258 -17.2 161,913 200,812 -19.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 19,987 16,315 22.5 39,015 28,348 37.6 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 240,525 246,741 -2.5 244,021 254,882 -4.3 Total by air 237,242 244,420 -2.9 241,064 252,880 -4.7 U.S. Total 180,723 160,332 12.7 181,844 164,799 10.3 U.S. West 111,573 96,870 15.2 110,406 98,391 12.2 U.S. East 69,151 63,462 9.0 71,438 66,408 7.6 Japan 9,992 24,408 -59.1 10,430 23,844 -56.3 Canada 20,686 29,741 -30.4 21,126 30,908 -31.7 All Others 25,841 29,939 -13.7 27,665 33,330 -17.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,283 2,322 41.4 2,957 2,002 47.7 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.87 8.85 0.2 9.28 9.41 -1.4 Total by air 8.98 8.95 0.3 9.40 9.50 -1.1 U.S. Total 8.88 9.18 -3.3 9.37 9.80 -4.5 U.S. West 8.42 8.69 -3.1 8.81 9.22 -4.4 U.S. East 9.73 10.05 -3.2 10.37 10.82 -4.2 Japan 5.82 5.66 2.8 6.01 5.84 3.1 Canada 11.91 12.51 -4.8 12.10 13.38 -9.6 All Others 9.91 9.50 4.3 10.08 9.79 2.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.60 3.98 15.4 4.47 4.17 7.3 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 256.4 200.9 27.6 251.5 199.8 25.9 Total by air 258.5 202.1 27.9 253.3 200.8 26.1 U.S. Total 263.3 194.1 35.7 256.0 194.5 31.6 U.S. West 254.0 184.2 37.9 246.5 182.0 35.4 U.S. East 278.4 209.1 33.1 270.7 213.0 27.1 Japan 243.5 242.2 0.5 246.0 240.9 2.1 Canada 241.2 183.8 31.2 232.4 174.6 33.1 All Others 243.9 230.8 5.7 254.6 227.8 11.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 108.7 73.6 47.7 105.1 75.1 39.9 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,273.1 1,777.7 27.9 2,333.6 1,880.0 24.1 Total by air 2,321.1 1,809.4 28.3 2,381.6 1,908.3 24.8 U.S. Total 2,337.9 1,781.7 31.2 2,397.3 1,906.2 25.8 U.S. West 2,138.9 1,600.4 33.7 2,172.2 1,677.1 29.5 U.S. East 2,709.0 2,102.0 28.9 2,806.5 2,305.0 21.8 Japan 1,418.3 1,371.9 3.4 1,479.1 1,405.7 5.2 Canada 2,871.5 2,298.1 25.0 2,813.0 2,337.0 20.4 All Others 2,416.3 2,192.0 10.2 2,566.9 2,230.8 15.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 499.7 293.1 70.5 470.0 312.9 50.2

ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (FEBRUARY 2025P VS. FEBRUARY 2024P) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2025P 2024p % change 2025P YTD 2024P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,726.9 1,655.8 4.3 3,621.4 3,465.0 4.5 Total by air 1,716.9 1,645.7 4.3 3,603.0 3,446.5 4.5 Oahu 674.8 681.1 -0.9 1,450.6 1,415.1 2.5 Maui 533.7 443.1 20.5 1,064.8 946.9 12.5 Molokai 2.6 3.6 -25.7 6.7 9.2 -26.5 Lanai 7.2 11.1 -35.2 17.5 21.8 -19.9 Kauai 228.4 234.0 -2.4 488.0 481.3 1.4 Hawaii Island 270.1 272.8 -1.0 575.5 572.2 0.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 10.0 10.1 -1.3 18.3 18.5 -0.9 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,734,699 6,844,228 -1.6 14,397,243 14,367,920 0.2 Total by air 6,642,778 6,752,815 -1.6 14,222,801 14,191,246 0.2 Oahu 3,057,921 3,229,302 -5.3 6,528,925 6,722,911 -2.9 Maui 1,648,780 1,507,299 9.4 3,439,888 3,162,000 8.8 Molokai 14,178 24,098 -41.2 33,399 57,638 -42.1 Lanai 14,120 18,471 -23.6 27,840 34,202 -18.6 Kauai 796,060 824,202 -3.4 1,683,034 1,720,560 -2.2 Hawaii Island 1,111,720 1,149,443 -3.3 2,509,715 2,493,935 0.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 91,921 91,413 0.6 174,442 176,674 -1.3 VISITOR ARRIVALS 759,679 772,480 -1.7 1,551,855 1,535,959 1.0 Total by air 739,692 752,700 -1.7 1,512,841 1,498,344 1.0 Oahu 431,444 453,719 -4.9 888,051 904,222 -1.8 Maui 199,845 181,301 10.2 402,583 356,305 13.0 Molokai 2,329 3,571 -34.8 5,172 7,367 -29.8 Lanai 4,212 4,173 0.9 7,735 7,877 -1.8 Kauai 106,016 108,825 -2.6 217,308 214,873 1.1 Hawaii Island 141,235 145,188 -2.7 299,375 288,221 3.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 19,987 19,780 1.0 39,015 37,616 3.7 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 240,525 236,008 1.9 244,021 239,465 1.9 Total by air 237,242 232,856 1.9 241,064 236,521 1.9 Oahu 109,211 111,355 -1.9 110,660 112,049 -1.2 Maui 58,885 51,976 13.3 58,303 52,700 10.6 Molokai 506 831 -39.1 566 961 -41.1 Lanai 504 637 -20.8 472 570 -17.2 Kauai 28,431 28,421 0.0 28,526 28,676 -0.5 Hawaii Island 39,704 39,636 0.2 42,538 41,566 2.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,283 3,152 4.1 2,957 2,945 0.4 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.87 8.86 0.1 9.28 9.35 -0.8 Total by air 8.98 8.97 0.1 9.40 9.47 -0.7 Oahu 7.09 7.12 -0.4 7.35 7.44 -1.1 Maui 8.25 8.31 -0.8 8.54 8.87 -3.7 Molokai 6.09 6.75 -9.8 6.46 7.82 -17.5 Lanai 3.35 4.43 -24.3 3.60 4.34 -17.1 Kauai 7.51 7.57 -0.9 7.74 8.01 -3.3 Hawaii Island 7.87 7.92 -0.6 8.38 8.65 -3.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.60 4.62 -0.5 4.47 4.70 -4.8 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 256.4 241.9 6.0 251.5 241.2 4.3 Total by air 258.5 243.7 6.1 253.3 242.9 4.3 Oahu 220.7 210.9 4.6 222.2 210.5 5.5 Maui 323.7 294.0 10.1 309.6 299.5 3.4 Molokai 186.5 147.7 26.3 201.7 159.1 26.8 Lanai 508.5 600.3 -15.3 627.3 637.4 -1.6 Kauai 287.0 283.9 1.1 289.9 279.7 3.6 Hawaii Island 243.0 237.3 2.4 229.3 229.4 -0.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 108.7 110.7 -1.9 105.1 104.7 0.4 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,273.1 2,143.5 6.0 2,333.6 2,255.9 3.4 Total by air 2,321.1 2,186.4 6.2 2,381.6 2,300.2 3.5 Oahu 1,563.9 1,501.2 4.2 1,633.4 1,565.0 4.4 Maui 2,670.8 2,444.1 9.3 2,645.0 2,657.6 -0.5 Molokai 1,135.3 996.6 13.9 1,302.7 1,245.0 4.6 Lanai 1,704.4 2,657.2 -35.9 2,257.7 2,767.4 -18.4 Kauai 2,154.8 2,150.3 0.2 2,245.5 2,239.9 0.2 Hawaii Island 1,912.5 1,879.0 1.8 1,922.3 1,985.2 -3.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 499.7 511.8 -2.4 470.0 491.6 -4.4

ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (FEBRUARY 2025 VS. FEBRUARY 2019)

TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2025P 2019 % change 2025P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,726.9 1,388.1 24.4 3,621.4 3,005.0 20.5 Total by air 1,716.9 1,383.3 24.1 3,603.0 2,996.2 20.3 Oahu 674.8 609.0 10.8 1,450.6 1,309.2 10.8 Maui 533.7 413.2 29.2 1,064.8 887.4 20.0 Molokai 2.6 3.3 -19.5 6.7 6.1 10.2 Lanai 7.2 12.7 -43.3 17.5 18.4 -5.3 Kauai 228.4 152.8 49.5 488.0 329.4 48.2 Hawaii Island 270.1 192.3 40.5 575.5 445.7 29.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 10.0 4.8 108.8 18.3 8.9 106.7 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,734,699 6,908,757 -2.5 14,397,243 15,038,051 -4.3 Total by air 6,642,778 6,843,755 -2.9 14,222,801 14,919,948 -4.7 Oahu 3,057,921 3,066,171 -0.3 6,528,925 6,675,110 -2.2 Maui 1,648,780 1,877,114 -12.2 3,439,888 4,042,599 -14.9 Molokai 14,178 26,265 -46.0 33,399 64,283 -48.0 Lanai 14,120 21,875 -35.5 27,840 43,315 -35.7 Kauai 796,060 791,599 0.6 1,683,034 1,714,918 -1.9 Hawaii Island 1,111,720 1,060,731 4.8 2,509,715 2,379,723 5.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 91,921 65,002 41.4 174,442 118,102 47.7 VISITOR ARRIVALS 759,679 780,827 -2.7 1,551,855 1,598,428 -2.9 Total by air 739,692 764,513 -3.2 1,512,841 1,570,080 -3.6 Oahu 431,444 454,687 -5.1 888,051 943,127 -5.8 Maui 199,845 221,603 -9.8 402,583 455,025 -11.5 Molokai 2,329 5,542 -58.0 5,172 11,109 -53.4 Lanai 4,212 6,208 -32.1 7,735 12,633 -38.8 Kauai 106,016 104,445 1.5 217,308 210,587 3.2 Hawaii Island 141,235 138,387 2.1 299,375 285,789 4.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 19,987 16,315 22.5 39,015 28,348 37.6 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 240,525 246,741 -2.5 244,021 254,882 -4.3 Total by air 237,242 244,420 -2.9 241,064 252,880 -4.7 Oahu 109,211 109,506 -0.3 110,660 113,137 -2.2 Maui 58,885 67,040 -12.2 58,303 68,519 -14.9 Molokai 506 938 -46.0 566 1,090 -48.0 Lanai 504 781 -35.5 472 734 -35.7 Kauai 28,431 28,271 0.6 28,526 29,066 -1.9 Hawaii Island 39,704 37,883 4.8 42,538 40,334 5.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,283 2,322 41.4 2,957 2,002 47.7 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.87 8.85 0.2 9.28 9.41 -1.4 Total by air 8.98 8.95 0.3 9.40 9.50 -1.1 Oahu 7.09 6.74 5.1 7.35 7.08 3.9 Maui 8.25 8.47 -2.6 8.54 8.88 -3.8 Molokai 6.09 4.74 28.5 6.46 5.79 11.6 Lanai 3.35 3.52 -4.9 3.60 3.43 5.0 Kauai 7.51 7.58 -0.9 7.74 8.14 -4.9 Hawaii Island 7.87 7.66 2.7 8.38 8.33 0.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.60 3.98 15.4 4.47 4.17 7.3 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 256.4 200.9 27.6 251.5 199.8 25.9 Total by air 258.5 202.1 27.9 253.3 200.8 26.1 Oahu 220.7 198.6 11.1 222.2 196.1 13.3 Maui 323.7 220.1 47.1 309.6 219.5 41.0 Molokai 186.5 125.1 49.0 201.7 95.1 112.2 Lanai 508.5 579.1 -12.2 627.3 425.7 47.3 Kauai 287.0 193.0 48.6 289.9 192.1 51.0 Hawaii Island 243.0 181.3 34.0 229.3 187.3 22.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 108.7 73.6 47.7 105.1 75.1 39.9 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,273.1 1,777.7 27.9 2,333.6 1,880.0 24.1 Total by air 2,321.1 1,809.4 28.3 2,381.6 1,908.3 24.8 Oahu 1,563.9 1,339.3 16.8 1,633.4 1,388.1 17.7 Maui 2,670.8 1,864.7 43.2 2,645.0 1,950.3 35.6 Molokai 1,135.3 592.8 91.5 1,302.7 550.1 136.8 Lanai 1,704.4 2,040.7 -16.5 2,257.7 1,459.8 54.7 Kauai 2,154.8 1,463.1 47.3 2,245.5 1,564.0 43.6 Hawaii Island 1,912.5 1,389.7 37.6 1,922.3 1,559.4 23.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 499.7 293.1 70.5 470.0 312.9 50.2

