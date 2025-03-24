CBED Program Awards Grant to INPEACE to Support Native Hawaiian Businesses at 2025 Merrie Monarch Festival

Posted on Mar 24, 2025 in News

For Immediate Release: March 24, 2025

HONOLULU—The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) Community-Based Economic Development (CBED) Program has awarded an $8,000 grant to the Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture (INPEACE) Center for Entrepreneurship. The funding will support nine Native Hawaiian-owned small businesses in participating as vendors at the Kakoo Hawaii Merrie Monarch Market, taking place April 24-26, 2025 at Sangha Hall in Hilo, Hawaii, in conjunction with the Merrie Monarch Festival.

“The CBED Program is committed to fostering economic opportunities that strengthen Hawaii’s small business community, particularly those that align with cultural preservation and sustainability,” said DBEDT Business Support Division Branch Chief Mark Ritchie. “By supporting Native Hawaiian entrepreneurs at the Merrie Monarch Festival, we are investing in the long-term success of local businesses while celebrating and perpetuating Hawaiian culture.”

As one of Hawaii’s premier cultural events, the Merrie Monarch Festival attracts thousands of attendees, including residents, visitors and cultural practitioners. The Kakoo Hawaii Merrie Monarch Market, which runs alongside the festival, provides a unique opportunity for local artisans, food vendors and entrepreneurs to showcase their products, increase brand recognition and generate revenue.

“This funding allows us to provide critical support for Native Hawaiian small businesses – helping them grow their brands, expand their customer base and contribute to the local economy,” said Lisa Pakele, program director of the INPEACE Center for Entrepreneurship. “We are grateful to the CBED Program for its commitment to community-based economic development.”

The grant funding will cover vendor booth fees, travel expenses and marketing efforts to enhance visibility for participating businesses. The selected cohort includes:

Bujo Bae: Island-inspired stationery, paper goods, scrapbooking materials and journals. (Honolulu, Oahu)

Island-inspired stationery, paper goods, scrapbooking materials and journals. (Honolulu, Oahu) Honolulu Baby Company: Keiki apparel and accessories that are comfy, conscious and cute. (Honolulu, Oahu)

Keiki apparel and accessories that are comfy, conscious and cute. (Honolulu, Oahu) Kakou Collective: Stationery, greeting cards, notebooks and apparel featuring hand-drawn artwork by Native Hawaiian artist Kea Peters. (Ewa Beach, Oahu)

Stationery, greeting cards, notebooks and apparel featuring hand-drawn artwork by Native Hawaiian artist Kea Peters. (Ewa Beach, Oahu) Kaulana Mahina: A research-based resource promoting Hawaiian culture and language through mahina workshops, moon calendars, maps, keiki books and more. (Keaau, Hawaii Island)

A research-based resource promoting Hawaiian culture and language through mahina workshops, moon calendars, maps, keiki books and more. (Keaau, Hawaii Island) Keha Hawaii: A blend of classic and contemporary fashion for men and women that pays homage to the aina, kanaka, olelo and moolelo of Hawaii. (Honolulu, Oahu)

A blend of classic and contemporary fashion for men and women that pays homage to the aina, kanaka, olelo and moolelo of Hawaii. (Honolulu, Oahu) The Keiki Dept: A lifestyle brand for the ohana that encourages families to have conversations about the plants and animals featured on their products. (Aiea, Oahu)

A lifestyle brand for the ohana that encourages families to have conversations about the plants and animals featured on their products. (Aiea, Oahu) Mahina Made: A Hawaii lifestyle brand of apparel, accessories and home goods. (Honolulu, Oahu)

A Hawaii lifestyle brand of apparel, accessories and home goods. (Honolulu, Oahu) Pawniolo Pets: Offering high-quality pet food and snacks rooted in the traditions of its family cattle ranch on Hawaii Island. (Waimea, Hawaii Island)

Offering high-quality pet food and snacks rooted in the traditions of its family cattle ranch on Hawaii Island. (Waimea, Hawaii Island) Sweetheart Farm: Farm-fresh products ranging from microgreens and chili pepper jelly to baked goods and lilikoi butter. (Hilo, Hawaii Island)

The CBED Program supports initiatives that promote economic self-sufficiency and sustainable business development in Hawaii. By investing in community-driven projects, DBEDT aims to strengthen local industries, enhance job creation and foster long-term economic resilience.

For more information about the CBED Program and its initiatives, visit invest.hawaii.gov/business/cbed. To learn more about INPEACE and its programs, visit inpeace.org.

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation-sector job growth.

About the Community-Based Economic Development (CBED) Program

The CBED Program is dedicated to supporting the economic growth and sustainability of Hawaii’s communities. By providing grants, loans and technical assistance, CBED empowers local businesses and organizations to thrive and contribute to a vibrant local economy.

About the Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture (INPEACE)

INPEACE is a nonprofit organization committed to the education, culture and economic development of Native Hawaiians. Through a range of programs and initiatives, INPEACE strives to create opportunities that promote self-sufficiency and enhance the quality of life for Native Hawaiian communities. The INPEACE Center for Entrepreneurship supports new family-owned businesses and start-ups on the Leeward Coast of Oahu to increase their capacity to succeed. The center provides intensive individual support, personal and business finance training, 1-on-1 coaching, access to business micro loans, peer networking, business equipment, administrative back-office support, specialized services and expert mentors.

