Island economy well positioned as 2025 begins

CANADA, January 17 - The 2024-2025 Fiscal and Economic Update shows strong employment and labour income, supported by growth in manufacturing, exports and construction, as major contributors to the Island economy. The update also outlines the continuation of a focused investment into social development, healthcare and affordability measures such as energy efficiency programs.

“This update reflects how we have been supporting our senior Islanders, strengthening our healthcare system and investing in our growing economy. We recognize the increased deficit may set us back on our path to a balanced budget, however it is also important to recognize that those increased expenditures are aligned with our key priorities and mandate items. This government believes in the transparency and accountability that fiscal reporting creates but the information must also be as reliable as possible. The economy is doing well and we took some extra time to ensure we had captured the recent changes to the provincial revenue sources.” - Finance Minister Jill Burridge

The economic and fiscal update is an annual reflection provided after second quarter outlining what the provincial government expects its financial results to be by the end of the fiscal year, based on information known since the release of the spring operating budget. The update also provides an economic outlook for 2025 and beyond.

For more information on the 2024-2025 Fiscal and Economic Update, visit Fiscal and Economic Updates.

