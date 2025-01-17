Refugees in Jordan inspire hope through volunteering

Five remarkable Syrian refugee volunteers are making a difference with UNHCR in Jordan. These individuals are part of a larger group of 32 refugees who have transformed their challenges into stories of hope and resilience. Drawing from their personal journeys, they bring unique perspectives to their roles, using compassion and determination to uplift their communities. This article highlights their inspiring stories and the impact they have made.

Muteeb Al Hamdan, once an English teacher, now serves as an interpreter with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.. Describing his journey as “a passage from despair to hope, from terror to safety, one that felt like an ending but became a new beginning”, he found in his assignment an opportunity to use his translation skills to make a difference. With a diploma in humanitarian translation, he assists refugees and visiting delegations, ensuring seamless communication across languages and cultures.

Noura Alabdallah, whose path has also been marked by displacement, embodies hope and resilience as she channels her experiences into inspiring others rebuild. Though losing her home in Syria impacted her mental health, she found renewed purpose by volunteering. She started her journey by teaching hygiene practices to Al Zaatari Camp refugees and facilitating sports, entertainment, and computer literacy activities. Driven by the desire to spread the inspiration, she recently joined UNHCR as a Refugee Photographer.

Noura alabdallah, Refugee UN Volunteer Photographer with UNHCR in Jordan. ©UNHCR, 2023

As a refugee myself, I bring a personal perspective, having been through the same suffering and challenges, using my experience to convey refugees’ pain and resilience through multimedia products.” -- Noura Alabdallah, Refugee UN Volunteer with UNHCR in Jordan.

Fares Abu Hussaini and Samer Albouzli, both Refugee Electrical Assistants, transformed their voyages of hardship into a powerful force of change.

This assignment allowed me to cover my family’s needs while increasing my knowledge in the field of solar energy, an area I had no prior experience in.” -- Samer Albouzidi, Refugee UN Volunteer with UNHCR in Jordan.

Fares and Samer oversee the maintenance and operation of power systems in refugee camps. They provide sustainable electricity to refugees while ensuring that safety standards are met and promoting awareness about proper energy use.

Early in my assignment, I identified the risks posed by disorganized power distribution and took it upon myself to design and implement a system that safely provides electricity to shelters.” -- Fares Abu Hussaini, Refugee UN Volunteer with UNHCR in Jordan.

As a Refugee Site Assistant, Mohammad Alhamza’s work extends beyond distributing shelters and addressing infrastructure issues. He strives to create a sense of safety and stability for refugees. He ensures that refugees in the camps not only receive the shelter they desperately need but also have access to vital services that contribute to their dignity and well-being. Mohammad facilitates the distribution of caravans, a process that requires careful planning and a deep understanding of refugees' needs, prioritizing the most vulnerable, including the elderly, people with disabilities, and those living in particularly harsh conditions.

For Muteeb, Noura, Fares, Samer and Mohammad, volunteering with UNHCR is not only about redefining their journeys, but also about empowering their communities and inspiring others to pursue their dreams and make a meaningful impact. As they create a better future for themselves and those around them, they embody the transformative power of resilience, demonstrating what everyone can achieve when given the opportunity.

