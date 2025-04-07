Going beyond short-term health solutions in West Africa

World Health Day is a reminder that every child deserves access to quality healthcare, nutritious food, and a safe environment to grow and thrive. Championing the health of our future generation are UN Volunteers, Alec Mkwamba and Milamedinar Vaz in Guinea-Bissau and São Tomé and Príncipe. Through their assignments, Alec and Milamedinar make sure communities have electronic health records and training on malnutrition so everyone across the board can benefit from life-saving care. Let's take a deeper look into what they do for good health and well-being in their communities.

Before Alec Mkwamba joined the Ministry of Health in São Tomé and Príncipe, immunization records existed only on paper. Lost vaccine cards meant missed doses, leaving many children unprotected. As an Epidemiologist and Project Manager with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Alec led efforts to transition the health information system to digital platforms, certifying that the children’s vaccination histories were accessible no matter where they received care.

Imagine a parent taking their child for a vaccine and not having to worry about losing a tiny paper card, because now the child's immunization record is stored safely in the system. It’s about making sure people get the care they need, when they need it, no matter where they are." Alec Mkwamba, UN Volunteer with UNDP.

The Child Immunization Tracker now stores thousands of records digitally reducing errors and helping clinics provide better follow-ups. Alec’s work extends beyond immunizations. He also supports disease surveillance systems, helping São Tomé and Príncipe prepare for future public health crises by improving real-time data collection.

While Alec focuses on strengthening digital health infrastructure, in Guinea-Bissau, the challenge is different but equally urgent—malnutrition. There, Milamedinar Vaz, a Community Health and Nutrition Specialist with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works to change that. She trains community health agents and healthcare workers to diagnose and treat malnutrition, ensuring families get the support they need before it’s too late.

A mother told me she thought her baby was just small and didn’t know he was malnourished. After our team showed her what to look for and how to feed him better, he started gaining weight in just a few weeks.” Milamedinar Vaz, UN Volunteer with UNCEF.

Milamedinar has trained over 500 community health agents and 100 healthcare workers, equipping them with the skills to recognize and treat malnutrition, support breastfeeding, and encourage Vitamin A supplements. Her work has contributed to a considerable decline in child malnutrition rates in the regions where she serves.

Milamedinar Vaz, UN Volunteer Community Health and Nutrition Specialist for UNICEF in Guinea-Bissau. @ UNV, 2024

Alec and Milamedinar’s efforts go beyond short-term solutions. By introducing electronic health records and scaling up community health training, they are creating systems that will continue to benefit families long after their assignments end.