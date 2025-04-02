UNV notes steady progress in web accessibility

Since reporting in April 2024 on making web applications accessible for persons with disabilities, United Nations Volunteers (UNV) has improved its web application accessibility for persons with disabilities by conducting comprehensive testing and aiming to achieve WCAG 2.1 Level AA certification. This initiative involved gathering user feedback, manual accessibility testing, and training to create more inclusive digital environments that enable everyone to participate fully.

In 2024, UNV worked with a specialized accessibility testing company to thoroughly test IT systems. Detailed reports highlighted necessary changes that have been implemented, preparing UNV to validate these changes and aim for the next level of accessibility certification.

The goal for 2025 is to have UNV systems certified as fully compliant with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2 Level AA.

To achieve this, UNV published a new long-term agreement, which allows UNV and other UN family members to access private sector expertise and resources in May 2025. The contracted company conducted various training sessions for UNV staff, including technical training for IT teams on creating accessible applications and webinars for all personnel on developing inclusive content. There was a lot of enthusiasm from staff to learn and a strong desire to have more training in the future.

In the process, UNV established connections with key organizations, such as, Spanish Confederation of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities. Additionally, UNV is now a member of the UN Digital Accessibility Working Group.

Collaborations encourage sharing best practices. A key insight is that several UN organizations are integrating accessibility checks into their standard application release processes, similar to functionality and security testing. UNV is eager to pilot this approach and committed to making systems fully accessible and ensuring that no one is left behind.

Stay tuned for more updates on this important initiative.