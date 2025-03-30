UNV Emergency Response in Myanmar

On 29 March 2025, a earthquakes of 7.7 and 6.4 magnitude struck Myanmar in the centre of the country northwest of Sagaing. According to UN News, more than 1,600 are reported killed, as UN aid operation supports rescue efforts. UNV is ready to support the United Nations Country Team in Myanmar in facilitating single-source and fast-track recruitments or re-assignments of currently serving UN Volunteers for emergency response and recovery.

UNV offers a wide range of volunteer categories – from UN Community, Youth and Specialist to Expert Volunteers – to fit the needs of our UN partners. Please click here for a detailed look at the UNV offer for United Nations Emergency Response in Myanmar.

