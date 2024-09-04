Scottsdale Artists’ School presents: Beaux Arts “An Enchanted Forest of Fine Art" Auction & Gala 2024

Sandy Scott Beaux Arts Raffle Sculpture Artist 2024 Trail Creek Brownies 1Wall Mount. 18"H x 10"W x 3"D Robert Moore Beaux Arts Signature Artist 2024 Autumn Grove 48"x 36”, oil on canvas

Don’t miss a chance to acquire original fine art and support a noble cause!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the words of a renowned poet, "Trees are poems that earth writes upon the sky." In acknowledgment of the profound significance of trees in our lives, Beaux Arts 2024 proudly presents "An Enchanted Forest of Fine Art," a celebration of nature, beauty, and artistic expression.Scheduled to take place at the Scottsdale Artists' School , this year's Beaux Arts in person event promises an enchanting evening filled with fine art and fine food. At the heart of the celebration is Signature Artist Robert Moore, whose captivating forest paintings breathe life into the canvas with vibrant colors and tactile quality, serving as a poignant homage to the natural world. Participants will also be able to purchase raffle tickets for a sculpture by Signature Sculptor Sandy Scott.Bidding for artwork will take place from November 7 - 9, 2024 and will be done online through Auction Conductor so that those who cannot attend the in-person event may still participate in the art auction and acquire original works from professional artists. In addition to the online art auction, there will also be door prizes and music entertainment for all in-person participants. The auction and gala are a tremendous chance to acquire original art while supporting a noble cause.In-Person Evening Gala Nov. 9 from 6-9 pmTickets: $150 per personRaffle tickets for Sculpture by Sandy Scott:1 Ticket for $255 Tickets for $100Participants can register free of charge for the online auction Nov.7-11, 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.