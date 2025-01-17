Declaring January Stalking Awareness Month

Governor Kathy Hochul today recognized January as Stalking Awareness Month and January 18th as Stalking Awareness Day of Action in New York State, issuing a proclamation and directing that all State landmarks be illuminated yellow tomorrow, January 18, in honor of those impacted by stalking and all forms of gender-based violence.

Last month, Governor Hochul signed A09616/S09174 into law. The new law offers additional protections to domestic violence victims and survivors by providing for the termination of an abuser’s access to vehicle tracking technology. Governor Hochul emphasizes her ongoing commitment to supporting domestic violence survivors and enhancing public safety.

“Back in the 1970s, conversations about domestic violence were rare. Inspired by my mother’s advocacy, I am dedicated to enacting laws that protect those impacted by abuse,” Governor Hochul said. “From new laws that protect victims of domestic violence to shining a light on the dangers of technology-facilitated stalking, we are taking action to make New York a safer place for everyone. As we light up our landmarks in yellow tomorrow, let’s remember that each light represents a survivor’s strength, and together, we are moving closer to a future where violence has no place in our communities.”

In recognition of Stalking Awareness Month, the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence (OPDV) is holding a Stalking Awareness Month Social Media Campaign across the agency’s social media platforms. This year’s focus is on technology facilitated and cyber stalking. This can include, but is not limited to, the use of tracking devices, location sharing, social media monitoring and harassment. Visit OPDV’s Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn pages for more information on stalking and where to find resources.

Today's announcement marks another important step in her broader public safety agenda, as last year Governor Hochul signed legislation to expand protections for victims of domestic violence in both criminal and family courts. The law extends the ability to obtain orders of protection and file family offense petitions to all family and household members, recognizing that domestic violence does not just impact the person who is or was in an intimate relationship with an abuser. This action, signed on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, strengthens efforts to keep all New Yorkers safe from domestic violence. Named Melanie’s Law in memory of Melanie Chianese, who was tragically killed by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, the law aims to protect those close to victims, as abusers often target loved ones to maintain control.

Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Owens said, “Technology has brought with it many new ways for people who harm to exert power and control over their victims. It has taken many forms of gender-based violence, including stalking, into a virtual world that is changing rapidly and poses serious threats to the health and well-being of survivors everywhere. OPDV is committed to raising awareness and working with providers across the state to help best serve survivors in a survivor-centered, trauma-informed and culturally responsive way as they navigate these digital threats. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for recognizing the importance of this month and for standing with New York survivors.”

Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “We know that stalking is a significant factor that increases the risk of homicide in domestic violence cases. DCJS is working hard to ensure that law enforcement and other stakeholders are aware of factors like stalking that are used in lethality risk assessments, which can help formulate responses to prevent these tragedies. It’s also critically important that we address how technology is often used to locate domestic violence victims and facilitate stalking. We thank Governor Hochul, OPDV, and our law enforcement partners for recognizing and responding to these risks.”

Office of Victim Services Executive Director Bea Hanson said, “We are proud to partner with OPDV and other government and private stakeholders to raise awareness of stalking -- a serious crime that deprives victims and survivors of their sense of security and wellbeing. Our staff at OVS works hard to ensure that victims of crime, including stalking, are supported and have the resources they need to regain their sense of safety and heal. We are thankful for Governor Hochul’s leadership on this issue, and we encourage victims and survivors to reach out to OVS-funded providers to get the help they deserve and to take advantage of OPDV’s resources and tips to prevent abusers from exploiting technology in order to cause harm.”

State Senator Andrew Gounardes said, “Technology has transformed our lives, and our laws to protect survivors of harassment and abuse need to keep up with the era of cyberstalking, revenge porn, doxxing and deep fakes. Survivors need and deserve places where they can feel safe and secure. The last thing they should have to worry about is the frankly terrifying idea that even their own vehicle might become a tool for their abuser to stalk and harass them. My bill takes a simple, commonsense step to ensure abusers can’t use this tech to harm people. I’m grateful to the Governor for signing this important proposal into law, and for her commitment to supporting survivors.”

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said, “As a longtime advocate for additional protections for survivors of domestic violence, I was thrilled that Governor Hochul signed my legislation into law last month to keep survivors safe from tracking devices commonly installed in their vehicles. During Stalking Awareness Month especially, we are reminded that abusers are often one step ahead of our laws, making it more important than ever that we keep up with emerging trends and technology. Abuse survivors already must go to great lengths to protect their safety and under my new law, they will no longer have to beg car manufacturers to disable the features that are putting them in harm’s way.”

Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Stalking is a serious crime with lasting impacts on victims, often turning everyday life into a constant source of fear and uncertainty. Recognizing January as Stalking Awareness Month sends a strong message of solidarity with domestic violence survivors across New York while making clear this form of abuse will not be tolerated. I’m proud to sponsor Melanie's Law and support measures like Senator Gounardes’ newly signed law, which expands protections against technology-facilitated stalking, a critical step in addressing this form of abuse. We will continue to advocate for the safety and dignity of DV survivors and their families, and I thank Governor Hochul for her partnership in that work.”

Assemblymember Brian Cunningham said, “Over the last year, Governor Hochul, in partnership with the state legislature, has continued to prioritize the emotional and physical well-being, as well as the legal and human rights, of domestic violence survivors. The progress we’ve made as a city, state, and nation is evident in the Governor’s designation of January as Stalking Awareness Month. This declaration not only highlights the profound experiences of those affected by stalking and gender-based violence but also raises critical awareness and innovative solutions to prevent future perpetrators from causing harm.”

The New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence is the country’s only Cabinet-level executive state agency dedicated to the issue of gender-based violence. The state's Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline is available 24/7: 800-942-6906 (call), 844-997-2121 (text) or @opdv.ny.gov (chat).