Flags to Lower for Dominican Republic Nightclub Victims

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags to be lowered at half staff to honor the lives of more than 200 individuals who were killed in the tragic roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Multiple victims have been identified as New Yorkers.

“Our hearts break for our beloved neighbors in the Dominican Republic who are grieving a massive loss,” Governor Hochul said. “This week I have spoken to key leaders, including the Dominican Consul General in New York and Congressman Adriano Espaillat, to express our condolences and discuss ways to partner in the future. With more than 1 million people of Dominican descent in the Empire State, the ties between New York and the Dominican Republic remain unshakeable.”

New York has the largest Dominican population of any U.S. State. In recent years, Governor Hochul has expressed her support for the Dominican community and strengthened cultural and economic collaboration between New York State and the Dominican Republic. The Governor has highlighted $1.5 million in State funding for the Dominican Studies Institute at City College and established $12.5 million to create a Dominican Center for the Arts and Culture in northern Manhattan, because she believes New York would not be the community that it is without Dominican Americans.

Flags will be lowered from Saturday, April 12 to Sunday, April 13.