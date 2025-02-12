Hoyt Rogers Receives International Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®!

Hoyt Rogers' "Sailing to Noon" to be featured in NYC Times Square "Sailing to Noon" by Hoyt Rogers multi-awarded by the Independent Press Award Author Hoyt Rogers. Photo credit: J. Galassi 2025 Independent Press Award Winner

After winning in the 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, "Sailing to Noon" by Hoyt Rogers will be featured in NYC Times Square this upcoming Valentine's Day weekend.

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized " Sailing to Noon " by Hoyt Rogers as the Hispanic/Latin category winner and as a distinguished favorite in the Literary Fiction as well as the Book Cover Design Fiction category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.During this upcoming Valentine's Day Weekend, award-winning author Hoyt Rogers will take center stage in NYC's Times Square all day on Broadway in the theatre district on February 15th. A sneak peak at the billboard creative can be seen here: https://youtu.be/aQKjuj6TMII , and is included in this release.The billboard program, curated by publisher Ted Olczak of the "INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and NYC BIG BOOK AWARD" magazine, is a celebration of book excellence that promotes a select group of key book titles. Rogers' "Sailing to Noon" was awarded in the recent NYC Big Book Award and now again in the 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD."Sailing to Noon" by Hoyt RogersIn a lush Caribbean setting, Sailing to Noon depicts a colorful range of characters. Despite her travels throughout the world, Chiara marvels at Canuba, where ‘magic realism’ is everyday life. Amado, her pansexual lover, immerses her in its eclectic culture, natural wonders, and buoyant sensuality. Enthralled by her island reverie, she veers off course when disaster strikes: now she must face the darker side of paradise.In 2025, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from journalists, well established authors, and small, medium and large publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.Winners were chosen from publishers such as Amplify Publishing Group, Black Rose Writing, Blackstone Publishing, BookBaby, Calumet Editions, Globe Pequot, Finishing Line Press, Gatekeepers Press, Hachette Go (Blanco of Grand Central Publishing), HarperCollins Leadership, Ideapress Publishing, IVP Kids, Koehler Books, Mad Cave Studios, North Dakota State University Press, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Pegasus Books, Post Hill Press, Red T Kid's Media, Rowman & Littlefield, She Writes Press, University of California Press, and University of Georgia Press.“The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD awardees included the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "There is no stopping independent publishing. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are excited to showcase this year's honorees to the world.”For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Winners, please visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners About the authorHoyt Rogers is a writer, translator, scholar, and internationalist. Born in North America, he has spent most of his life in the Hispanic Caribbean and Western Europe. He was educated at Columbia, Harvard, the Sorbonne, and Oxford, where he received his doctoral degree in 1978. He has published many books; he has contributed poems, fiction, essays, and translations to a wide variety of periodicals. His recent works include a poetry collection, Thresholds (2023); the novel Sailing to Noon (2024)—book one of The Caribbean Trilogy; and a sequence of prose-poems, Canvases (2024). He is also the author of a chapbook of poetry, Witnesses (1986), and a study of Renaissance literature, The Poetics of Inconstancy (1997). Among his forthcoming publications is the second novel of The Caribbean Trilogy, Midnight at Sea (2026).Hoyt Rogers translates from the French, German, Italian, and Spanish; for a complete roster of his books in this field, please see his long curriculum vitae at hoytrogers.com . With Alastair Reid, Robert Fitzgerald, and others, he collaborated on the Selected Poems of Borges. With Friedhelm Kemp, he published the first translations of George Oppen into German. He has translated six books by Yves Bonnefoy: The Curved Planks (with a preface by Richard Howard); Second Simplicity, an anthology; The Digamma; Rome, 1630; The Wandering Life; and (with Mathilde Bonnefoy) Together Still, the author's final poetry collection. With Paul Auster, he published Openwork, an André du Bouchet reader, and with Eric Fishman, a second du Bouchet anthology, Outside. He amply contributed to the two-volume Carcanet collection of Bonnefoy's poetry and prose. His edition of Yves Bonnefoy's Rome, 1630 received the 2021 Translation Prize for Nonfiction, awarded by the French-American Foundation. His translation of Marco Simonelli’s sonnets was published in 2024.Hoyt Rogers has worked with a wide range of publishing houses, including Viking-Penguin, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, Basic Books-Perseus, Bitter Oleander, Knopf-Random House, MadHat, Yale University Press, Seagull Books, Mudlark, Carcanet, Spuyten Duyvil, and MacLehose. His writings have appeared in dozens of periodicals: the New England Review, AGNI, The Antioch Review, The Southern Review, Poetry, Harper's Magazine, Words Without Borders, The Yale Review, The Kenyon Review, Poetry, the Partisan Review, Nimrod, the Harvard Review, Ensemble, and Cahiers Européens—to mention only a few. He has received critical attention in The New Yorker, Books & Culture, PN Review, The Arts Fuse, the Times Literary Supplement, The New York Review of Books, the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Variety, the Library Journal, Kirkus Reviews, the Times Sunday Book Review, The Guardian, the Los Angeles Review, and many other publications. He is a Contributing Editor for The Fortnightly Review, the online cultural journal based in Britain and France.For several decades, Hoyt Rogers served as an interpreter for professional exchange programs, and as an organizer of educational travel and cultural encounters throughout the world. In this context, he collaborated with Vice-President Al Gore, Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg, author and President Juan Bosch, Galápagos Islands Governor Eliezer Cruz, environmentalist Gnohite Gome, choreographer Bill T. Jones, immunologist Anthony Fauci, artists Carlos Colombino and Enrique Zamudio, economist Paul Samuelson, Shuar-Achuar leader Miguel Puwainchir, chemist Mario Molina, playwright Octavio Solis, trans activist Vera Morales, poets Maya Angelou and Lawrence Ferlinghetti, filmmakers Souleymane Cissé and Godfrey Reggio, as well as many others. On official assignments or on his own, he has traveled to some of the most remote places on the globe.To learn more about Hoyt Rogers, please visit https://hoytrogers.com/ ---The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.Join us for the Awards Dinner on May 3rd, and at the BookCAMP event, May 2 - 4, 2025, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.