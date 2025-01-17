Commission to Hold January Meeting

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a meeting on Jan. 24 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Region II office in Nashville.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Jan. 10 in Dyersburg but was postponed due to inclement weather. Items of business for the meeting include a rule hearing for Rules Governing the Commercial Use of Wildlife and Rules and Regulations for Fish Farming, Catch-Out Operations, and Bait Dealers, and the rule hearing for Rules Governing Equipment Required on Vessels and Navigation.

The Legacy Award Committee and the Special Nominating Committee for the 2025-26 Commission officers will be announced. The Legacy Award winner announcement and the election of the new officers will occur at the February 20-21 Commission meeting in Nashville.

