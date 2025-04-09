Fish Art Contest Winners Announced

NASHVILLE --- The winners have been announced for the 2025 Tennessee Fish Art Contest. The contest was created by nonprofit Wildlife Forever and the state contest was hosted the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The winners are as follows:

K-3rd Grade: 4th – 6th Grade:

1st – George Dagermangy - Franklin 1st – Preston Rivera - Cordova

2nd – Elijah Gibbs - Bartlett 2nd – Carter Moss - Hornbeak

3rd – Josiah Davis – Unaka Elementary 3rd – Lucy Simington – Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences

7th – 9th Grade: 10th – 12th Grade:

1st – Suzie Zhao - Brentwod 1st – Hannah Clayborn - Jamestown

2nd – Anna Arbo - LaFollette 2nd – Brayden Cranford - Hendersonville

3rd – Kayden Land – Unaka High 3rd – Jaylea Frye - Jamestown

The Wildlife Forever Art of Conservation contest series was created to inspire and connect youth to the outdoors. Entries were required to feature a wild fish in natural habitat with preference given to species native in Tennessee. The first place winners in each of the four class divisions can be seen on the Wildlife Forever Art of Conservation website here under Fish Art Contest 2025 winners.

