Fish Art Contest Winners Announced
NASHVILLE --- The winners have been announced for the 2025 Tennessee Fish Art Contest. The contest was created by nonprofit Wildlife Forever and the state contest was hosted the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
The winners are as follows:
K-3rd Grade: 4th – 6th Grade:
1st – George Dagermangy - Franklin 1st – Preston Rivera - Cordova
2nd – Elijah Gibbs - Bartlett 2nd – Carter Moss - Hornbeak
3rd – Josiah Davis – Unaka Elementary 3rd – Lucy Simington – Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences
7th – 9th Grade: 10th – 12th Grade:
1st – Suzie Zhao - Brentwod 1st – Hannah Clayborn - Jamestown
2nd – Anna Arbo - LaFollette 2nd – Brayden Cranford - Hendersonville
3rd – Kayden Land – Unaka High 3rd – Jaylea Frye - Jamestown
The Wildlife Forever Art of Conservation contest series was created to inspire and connect youth to the outdoors. Entries were required to feature a wild fish in natural habitat with preference given to species native in Tennessee. The first place winners in each of the four class divisions can be seen on the Wildlife Forever Art of Conservation website here under Fish Art Contest 2025 winners.
