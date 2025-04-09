TWRA Assessing Potential Wildlife Impacts from Changes to Cherokee Dam Aeration System

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. --- The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has announced plans to replace the current aeration system at Cherokee Dam with new turbine technology by 2026. These upgrades, designed to improve water quality downstream, may have unintended consequences for aquatic wildlife in Cherokee Reservoir — particularly Striped Bass. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is currently evaluating these potential impacts.

The existing oxygenation lines in Cherokee Reservoir were originally installed to meet TVA’s requirement for minimum dissolved oxygen levels in water discharged below the dam. However, an unexpected benefit of this system has been the creation of a cool, oxygen-rich refuge in the reservoir during summer months — a critical survival zone for large Striped Bass. These fish rely on cooler, well-oxygenated water to make it through Tennessee’s hot summers, and Cherokee Reservoir provides limited natural options.

The planned turbine upgrades will allow TVA to meet its downstream oxygenation goals without needing to operate the in-reservoir oxygen lines. As a result, this refuge area for Striped Bass will disappear, significantly reducing their chances of surviving the summer and reaching sizes more than 25 inches. TWRA anticipates higher summer mortality among Striped Bass, similar to an incident last year when the oxygen lines were not yet active during a period of high heat.

TWRA is proactively developing a response plan to address these expected changes. Initially, TWRA is seeking input from anglers through creel surveys being conducted on Cherokee Reservoir concerning this new development. Anglers and stakeholders are invited to share their feedback and questions by contacting TWRA_Fisheries@tn.gov.

At this time, no changes have been made to the Striped Bass or Hybrid Striped Bass stocking programs in Cherokee Reservoir. TWRA remains committed to open dialogue with stakeholders as it considers the long-term management of all fisheries in the reservoir.

---TWRA---