Temporary Closure Announced of Obion River Highway 78 Access Area at Bogota

JACKSON --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has closed the Obion River access area on Tennessee Highway 78 at Bogota. This access area shall remain closed to all members of the public until further notice, except emergency management services and residents of Bogota. ---TWRA---

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.