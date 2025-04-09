Submit Release
Temporary Closure Announced of Obion River Highway 78 Access Area at Bogota

JACKSON --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has closed the Obion River access area on Tennessee Highway 78 at Bogota. This access area shall remain closed to all members of the public until further notice, except emergency management services and residents of Bogota.

---TWRA---

