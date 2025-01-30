PatchMaster Expands to Central Mississippi

Allan Klein Tyler Smith

MADISON, MS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster , a leading provider of professional drywall repair services, announced today its newest franchise opening in Central Mississippi. This location will serve the Jackson Metro area and surrounding communities, offering residents and businesses reliable and efficient drywall repair services.The new franchise is owned and operated by Allan Klein, an engineering professional with years of expertise in streamlining processes, maximizing quality, and minimizing waste. Klein’s hands-on approach and diverse skills in repairs—from HVAC systems to flooring and engine rebuilds—make him uniquely suited to lead this new venture.“Allan’s technical expertise and problem-solving mindset align perfectly with the PatchMaster philosophy,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO, PatchMaster. “We’re excited to welcome him to our franchise family and are confident that his dedication and leadership will make a positive impact in Central Mississippi.”Klein is joined by his manager, Tyler Smith, will bring high-quality drywall repair services to Central Mississippi. Their shared commitment to customer satisfaction and efficient processes ensures that each job is completed with precision and professionalism.“PatchMaster felt like a natural extension of my abilities,” said Allan Klein. “For years, I’ve worked hard to create value for others. Now, I’m thrilled to use my skills to build a successful business that directly benefits my family while providing exceptional service to my community.”PatchMaster specializes in repairing small holes and cracks caused by plumbing, electrical work, or general wear and tear. With a focus on efficiency, professionalism, and unmatched customer service, PatchMaster has quickly become the trusted name in drywall repair across North America.When not focused on his business, Klein dedicates his free time to his family. He views this new venture as an opportunity to create a legacy of success and service in his community.Residents and businesses in Jackson and the surrounding areas can contact PatchMaster Central Mississippi at patchmaster.com/central-mississippi/ or by calling (769) 969-1619.ABOUT PATCHMASTERPatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 75 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

