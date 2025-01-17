Attorney General Ken Paxton congratulated two top staff members after President Donald Trump announced their appointments to the White House National Economic Council (“NEC”).

Paige Willey served as the Director of Communications for the Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”), championing Attorney General Paxton’s strategic priorities such as border security, consumer protection, data privacy, and more. Ms. Willey will serve as Deputy Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Deputy Director of the NEC.

Ryan Baasch helped launch the nation’s largest State data privacy enforcement team and played a key role in many of the Texas OAG’s landmark legal issues as the Associate Deputy Attorney General. Mr. Baasch will now focus on tech policy for the NEC and serve as the Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy.

“While at my office, Paige and Ryan served the people of Texas with distinction and delivered victory after victory in our fight against government overreach, predatory corporations, and Big Tech censorship. I have no doubt they will continue working boldly to make America great,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The work my office does has been on the cutting edge of defending our nation’s liberties and I congratulate President Trump for choosing these outstanding professionals to serve in his Administration.”