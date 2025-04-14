Attorney General Ken Paxton is expanding his investigation into EPIC City, which is affiliated with East Plano Islamic Center (“EPIC”), by demanding documents from local city officials potentially tied to the real estate development.

Records requests have been sent to city leaders in Plano, Richardson, and Wylie following Yasir Qadhi, an individual involved with EPIC City, claiming to have support from local officials. The development is being investigated due to potential violations of Texas state law. Additionally, a records request was sent to Josephine, Texas city officials.

The public records requests aim to acquire communications between city leaders and officials for EPIC, EPIC City, and Community Capital Partners, LP, as well as additional information related to the development. Attorney General Paxton previously issued a Civil Investigative Demand (“CID”) as part of the ongoing investigation.

“If any local official is supporting or communicating with a real estate development that is under investigation for potential violations of state law, then it’s imperative that we are made aware of exactly what’s being communicated,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We will thoroughly review these documents as part of our ongoing investigation into EPIC City and work to hold accountable anyone who breaks Texas law.”