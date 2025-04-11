Attorney General Ken Paxton and the Dallas Independent School District (“ISD”) have entered into an agreed order to ensure that the District is not violating Texas law by permitting biological males to participate in girls’ sports.

“I urge all other school districts to fulfill their legal obligations to protect girls’ sports and end any attempts to circumvent Texas law. Biological males have no place in girls’ sports, and any Texas public schools doing otherwise will be held accountable,” said Attorney General Paxton.

In February, Attorney General Paxton requested records from Dallas ISD related to alarming evidence, including a video, that the District had—in violation of state law—implemented an unwritten policy of encouraging male students to alter their birth certificates to play in girls' sports.

After Attorney General Paxton moved to conduct depositions on key Dallas ISD officials, the District chose to enter into an agreed order to address the concerns raised following the release of the video. Additionally, Dallas ISD LGBT Youth Program Coordinator Mahoganie Gaston, who was filmed telling a parent that a male student would be allowed to participate in girls’ sports and that the District “find[s] the loopholes in everything,” resigned amid an internal investigation by Dallas ISD prompted by Attorney General Paxton’s records request.

To read the agreed order, click here.