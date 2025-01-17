Submit Release
News Search

There were 129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,243 in the last 365 days.

Flying U.S. and N.C. Flags on Inauguration Day

Governor Josh Stein ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to fly at full staff on Monday, January 20 for Inauguration Day. Flags were previously ordered to fly at half-staff for a period of 30 days beginning December 30 in honor of the nation's 39th U.S. President, Jimmy Carter, who passed away last month.

Flags will resume flying at half-staff from sunrise, Tuesday, Jan. 21 until sunset, Wednesday, Jan. 29 in accordance U.S. Code, Title 4, Chapter 1, §7.

Statement from Governor Stein
"I am pleased to raise flags in North Carolina on Inauguration Day to honor the new presidency and the peaceful transition of power, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Flags will resume flying at half-staff Tuesday to continue the mourning period for President Jimmy Carter." 

Join us
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background
North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.
Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide
Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Flying U.S. and N.C. Flags on Inauguration Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more