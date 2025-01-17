Flying U.S. and N.C. Flags on Inauguration Day

Governor Josh Stein ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to fly at full staff on Monday, January 20 for Inauguration Day. Flags were previously ordered to fly at half-staff for a period of 30 days beginning December 30 in honor of the nation's 39th U.S. President, Jimmy Carter, who passed away last month.

Flags will resume flying at half-staff from sunrise, Tuesday, Jan. 21 until sunset, Wednesday, Jan. 29 in accordance U.S. Code, Title 4, Chapter 1, §7.

Statement from Governor Stein

"I am pleased to raise flags in North Carolina on Inauguration Day to honor the new presidency and the peaceful transition of power, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Flags will resume flying at half-staff Tuesday to continue the mourning period for President Jimmy Carter."

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

