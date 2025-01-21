Agility Insurance Services Announces Medicare Partnership with Community Health Choice

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services, a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency for Medicare insurance, is proud to announce a new partnership with Community Health Choice, a non-profit managed care organization, to offer Medicare insurance plans in Texas.

Since 1997, Community Health Choice has been committed to helping improve the health and well-being of Texas residents.

In the Medicare sector, Community Health Choice offers a unique Medicare Advantage plan. This plan, also known as a Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP), is for individuals who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid. It has been offered since 2020.

Since its founding in 2009, Agility has committed to growth across the United States, and Agility has been a constant presence in the health insurance industry, always adapting and thriving in an ever-changing landscape.

“We are pleased to be working with Community Health Choice’s outstanding services in Texas,” said Steve McLaughlin, President of Agility Insurance Services. “This gives Agility agents another strong partner, and it allows us to further provide resources to agents so that they remain successful.”

Agility Insurance Services is an agency focused on equipping health insurance agents with all the tools they need to make health insurance available to anyone who might need it, whether you are an individual or a small business owner. Our sales team, specializing in health insurance marketing and contracting, provides ample resources to our agents, ensuring their ability to best serve consumers. Whether they are assisting an individual or a small business owner, Agility agents do their best to serve those seeking better coverage.

About Community Health Choice:

Community Health Choice is a non-profit managed care organization that has been working for over 28 years to expand access to affordable, quality health care and related social services for underserved communities in Texas. Launched in 1997 by Harris Health System, Community began by offering STAR Medicaid coverage to low-income children. Today, Community Health Choice offers numerous options for low or no-cost coverage with over 23,000 primary care providers and 74 hospitals in its network, making it one of the largest organizations of its kind in Texas.

