Project Velocity Inc. Earns 2024 Great Place To Work® Certification™

PVI is proud to be Certified by Great Place To Work® for the first year, less than 3 years after opening its doors as a boutique strategy and execution agency.

MT. KISCO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Jennifer Johnson, Founder & CEO

Phone: +1 (201) 919-8925

Email: jjohnson@projectvelocity.com

Project Velocity Inc. (PVI) is proud to be Certified by Great Place To Work® for the first year, less than 3 years after opening its doors as a boutique strategy and execution agency supporting the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at PVI. This year, 100% of employees said it’s a great place to work—35 points higher than the threshold to earn the Certification.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. By successfully earning this recognition, PVI stands out as a top company to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.

“Getting certified as a Great Place To Work is deeply meaningful to the future of PVI, and to me, personally,” said PVI Founder and CEO, Jennifer Johnson. “The strength of the team we’ve built over the last two and a half years is astounding. Knowing they all agree PVI is a great place to work validates what we’re building together.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly,

earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

PVI IS HIRING IN 2025

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first?

Visit PVI on LinkedIn to find out more.

“We seek people who share our spirit, energy and unique ability to align teams around big ideas, operationalize strategies and accelerate success. We need smart, bold, critical thinkers to bring momentum to PVI’s journey and clients,” says Jennifer Johnson.

About PVI

Project Velocity Inc. (PVI) is a professional services agency, which accelerates speed to commercialization impact for global biotech and pharmaceutical companies. As a force multiplier, PVI has surpassed 110 projects successfully delivered in less than 3 years, demonstrating extraordinary capacity and breadth. PVI’s nimble, potent team delivers results with precision velocity to strengthen organizational effectiveness.

Learn more about PVI on LinkedIn.

About Great Place To Work® Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience—specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply

to get Great Place To Work Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

