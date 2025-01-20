Fairhope Aerospace Achieves Prestigious AS9110 Certification

Fairhope Aerospace is proud to announce that it has successfully obtained its AS9110 certification, a significant achievement in the aerospace industry.

FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aero-mark MRO, LLC dba Fairhope Aerospace , a leading FAA-certified Part 145 repair station is proud to announce that it has successfully obtained its AS9110 certification, a significant achievement in the aerospace industry. This certification demonstrates the company’s commitment to quality, safety, and excellence in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for aerospace products.The AS9110 certification is a quality management standard specifically designed for organizations providing maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services in the aerospace industry. It is part of the AS9100 family of standards, which set quality management requirements for the aviation, space, and defense sectors. Achieving this certification verifies that Fairhope Aerospace adheres to the highest standards of quality control, regulatory compliance, and operational performance.“We are extremely proud to have earned the AS9110 certification, which reflects the hard work and dedication of our team,” said James Salter, Quality Assurance Director of Fairhope Aerospace. “This certification underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standards of service and quality to our customers. As we continue to expand our capabilities, the AS9110 certification will help us further strengthen our position as a leading provider in the aerospace sector.”Fairhope Aerospace provides comprehensive aerospace services, including MRO support, engineering solutions, and supply chain management, ensuring superior quality and safety in every project. This new certification sets the company apart in the competitive aerospace industry, reaffirming its role as an industry leader.About Fairhope Aerospace:Fairhope Aerospace is an FAA/EASA certified part 145 repair station that provides the highest quality of service and cost-effective repair solutions for their customers. Their team of experienced professionals are committed to providing the highest level of customer service and quality to ensure that they exceed their customers’ expectations. Fairhope Aerospace has a long-standing commitment to safety and quality and are dedicated to providing the best possible service to all customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.