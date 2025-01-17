Submit Release
HHS announces next 15 drugs selected for price negotiations 

The Department of Health and Human Services Jan. 17 announced 15 Medicare Part D drugs selected for the latest round of price negotiations. Negotiations will occur this year and any resulting prices will become effective in 2027. The drugs selected accounted for nearly $41 billion in total Part D gross covered prescription drug costs, or about 14%, between November 2023 and October 2024. 

Drugmakers have until Feb. 28 to decide whether they will participate in negotiations. Prices for the first 10 drugs selected during the first round of negotiations were announced in August, with discounts ranging from 38% to 79% off list prices.

