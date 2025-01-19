Members of FLEOA Stand Ready in Preparation for the Inauguration

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump taking place on Monday, January 20 at 12 noon, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) is looking forward to a peaceful transition of power. Members of the FLEOA stand ready, willing, and able to ensure the inauguration of our 47th president goes off seamlessly.“As the incoming administration takes office, we are eager to renew our partnership with President Trump to ensure the rule of law and enhance public safety in our country,” said FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman.Silverman noted that FLEOA enjoyed a productive and open relationship during President Trump’s first administration—regularly contributing to the development of executive orders and law enforcement legislation. “We are confident that this strong partnership will continue during President Trump’s second term,” Silverman said, “and we look forward to working together to support and strengthen the mission of federal law enforcement officers nationwide.”The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) is the largest nonpartisan, nonprofit professional association, exclusively representing federal law enforcement officers. FLEOA represents more than 30,000 federal law enforcement officers from over 65 different agencies. FLEOA is a charter member of the DHS Federal Law Enforcement Advisory Board, holds two seats on the Congressional Badge of Bravery Federal Board, and serves on the Executive Board of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and the National Law Enforcement Steering Committee.### FLEOA serves more than 30,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement throughout the legislative process.

