ClearGov Announces Launch of New Digital Financial Reporting Solution

Innovative platform allows local governments and school districts to streamline building, presenting, and managing financial reports, including ACFRs

This innovative product streamlines financial reporting by providing a cloud-based, intuitive point-and-click platform for generating tables, charts and accompanying narratives in web-based documents.” — Chris Bullock, CEO and Co-Founder of ClearGov

MAYNARD, MA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearGov, the leading provider of cloud-based budget and performance management software built for local governments, today announced the highly-anticipated launch of Digital Financial Reporting, the company’s new, revolutionary financial reporting solution. Starting immediately, public agencies will have access to this innovative solution that streamlines the building, management, and presentation of financial reports.Municipalities, counties, special districts, and school districts issue financial reports such as annual fiscal reports (AFRs) and annual comprehensive financial reports (ACFRs) to present their financial story and metrics to stakeholders. The financial reporting process is often time-consuming and resource-intensive, and it can involve manual processes, cross-departmental collaboration, and regulatory changes.ClearGov’s Digital Financial Reporting reduces public finance teams’ workloads, simplifies collaboration, and maximizes impact with automated financial reports. Digital Financial Reporting allows users to generate and publish essential financial documents in both PDF and web formats that use data mapping, access controls, and pre-built templates to refine the financial reporting process. It also combines advanced text editing, interactive charting, and fully integrated financial statements, which allow users to create clear, insightful, and accessible presentations of financial data.“We are thrilled to unveil Digital Financial Reporting to local governments and school districts nationwide,” said Chris Bullock, CEO and Co-Founder of ClearGov. “This innovative product streamlines reporting by providing a cloud-based, intuitive point-and-click platform for generating financial tables, charts, and accompanying narratives within web-based documents. It offers a far more efficient and reliable alternative to the traditional approach of relying on error-prone spreadsheets and desktop text editors. We’ve already signed up 50 clients in our prelaunch, and the feedback from beta clients has been tremendously positive.”ClearGov’s Digital Financial Reporting solution offers the following key features to users:• Report Templates: Create reports faster using proven templates that provide a ready-made, online document format to get you started and eliminate the hurdle of starting from scratch.• Customizable Pages: Streamline the creation of beautiful financial reports with digital pages that are flexible, easy-to-use, ADA-compliant, and fully customizable — no design skills needed.• Statement Builder: Effortlessly create efficient statements that unify data, can be customized at any time, and are automated for future reuse so you can meet deadlines with ease.• Dynamic Figures and Charts: Easily include dynamic figures and charts in your report narrative that update automatically throughout your document, as your data changes.• Team Collaboration: From preparing financial statements to adding finishing touches to your AFR or ACFR, invite team members to add content to their assigned sections to establish smooth collaboration.• Web, Mobile, & PDF Versions: We provide the best of all worlds to present your AFRs, ACFRs, or other financial reports, in website, mobile, and PDF formats, to exceed stakeholder expectations for optimal viewing.• GFOA Awards Checklist: If you decide to build an ACFR, a built-in checklist helps you create an award-winning ACFR in record time for the GFOA Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting (COA) Program.“It was very important to us to build a multifaceted but simple-to-use solution that helps public finance teams with their reporting,” said Bryan A. Burdick, President and Co-Founder of ClearGov. “Our customers work tirelessly on the public’s behalf, and financial reporting is an essential part of their responsibilities. At ClearGov, we believe in helping our customers do their work better so that they can continue making a difference in our communities. Digital Financial Reporting is an exciting new extension of our ongoing pledge to do just that.”For more information on Digital Financial Reporting, visit https://cleargov.com/products/digital-financial-reporting About ClearGovClearGovis the leading provider of public sector technology solutions to help local organizations of every size simplify their budgeting and licensing processes. ClearGov’s Budget Cycle Management solution helps local governments modernize and streamline their entire budgeting process. Its ClearForms platform modernizes any paper or PDF-based workflow process. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 900 agencies, and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com

