ClearGov Named Illinois State Association of Counties Corporate Partner

MAYNARD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearGov, the leading planning, reporting, and budgeting solutions provider for local governments and schools, has been recognized as a Corporate Partner with the Illinois State Association of Counties (ISACo).ISACo is a statewide association of 31 member counties across Illinois. The association’s mission is to empower county officials to provide excellent service to their residents. ISACo’s Corporate Partner Program provides a forum for companies and organizations to build relationships with county officials while supporting the important work of ISACo.ISACo member counties are comprised of forward-thinking public servants who recognize that the challenges confronting county governments require new and innovative ideas, collaborative solutions, and collective advocacy at the state and federal levels of government.“Finance is one of the most important parts of county governance, and Illinois counties are constantly looking for ways to make their financial processes more efficient and transparent,” said Joe McCoy, Executive Director of ISACo. “ISACo’s partnership with ClearGov gives our members access to state-of-the-art solutions that streamline county budgeting, planning, and reporting processes.”The Corporate Partner designation highlights ClearGov’s commitment to enhancing budgeting processes and financial transparency for local governments across Illinois’ counties. ClearGov already works with 12 county customers in Illinois.“At ClearGov, we know the unique challenges that counties face in modernizing budgeting, financial reporting, and strategic planning,” said Bryan A. Burdick, ClearGov President and Co-Founder. “Our partnership with ISACo advances our shared goal of transforming the ways that Illinois counties plan, manage, and communicate their financial information. With ClearGov solutions, Illinois counties can save valuable time and focus instead on more strategic work that benefits their communities.”About ClearGovClearGovis the leading planning, budgeting, and reporting solutions provider for local governments, schools and special districts. ClearGov helps local agencies modernize and streamline their financial processes to enhance transparency and efficiency. These solutions are utilized successfully by more than 1,200 agencies across all 50 states and are both powerful and affordable enough to support local agencies of every shape and size. ClearGov is proudly endorsed by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and is an Affinity Partner with the International Association of School Business Officials (ASBO). For more information, visit www.cleargov.com About the Illinois State Association of Counties (ISACo)The Illinois State Association of Counties (ISACo) is a statewide association whose mission is to empower county officials to provide excellent service to their residents. ISACo member counties are comprised of forward-thinking public servants who recognize that the challenges confronting county governments require new and innovative ideas, collaborative solutions and collective advocacy at the state and federal levels of government.ISACo provides education and training opportunities, peer-to-peer networking, shared resources and robust representation before policymakers at various levels of government. ISACo creates and connects county officials to these opportunities and successfully equips them to make counties ideal places to live, work and play. For more information, visit https://www.isacoil.org/

