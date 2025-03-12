Marketing Veteran David Karel Joins ClearGov as Chief Marketing Officer

David Karel, ClearGov Chief Marketing Officer

MAYNARD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearGov, the leading planning, budgeting, and financial reporting solutions provider for the public sector, announced today that David Karel has joined its leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. Karel brings over 20 years of experience in building marketing teams and scaling go-to-market efforts for fast-growing software companies.“Today, we’re helping over 1,300 local agencies — and the public servants that run them — make an even bigger impact on the communities they serve by enhancing the transparency and efficiency of their important work,” said Bryan Burdick, President of ClearGov. “The experience that Dave brings to ClearGov puts us in a great position to continue our rapid growth and to get closer to achieving our mission of helping every local government and school make their communities better.”Prior to joining ClearGov, Karel held marketing leadership roles at Crunchtime, Zenput (acquired by Crunchtime), Clari, LinkedIn, Bizo (acquired by LinkedIn), and SuccessFactors. A graduate of Tufts University, he earned an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the ClearGov team as the company sets its sights on its next phase of growth,” said Karel. “More than most companies I’ve worked for, this is a company that is constantly innovating and stretching to deliver more value to customers tomorrow than we did yesterday. It’s inspiring to be a part of the work being done here.”About ClearGovClearGovis the leading planning, budgeting, and financial reporting solutions provider for the public sector. ClearGov helps local agencies modernize and streamline their financial processes to enhance transparency and efficiency. These solutions are utilized successfully by more than 1,300 local governments, counties, school districts and special districts across all 50 states and are both powerful and affordable enough to support local agencies of every shape and size. ClearGov is proudly endorsed by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and is an Affinity Partner with the International Association of School Business Officials (ASBO). For more information, visit www.cleargov.com

