Jameson Foskey Promoted to Vice President of Sales for Hire Velocity and Hire Health

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Velocity, a leading provider of strategic talent solutions, proudly announces the promotion of Jameson Foskey to Vice President of Sales for both Hire Velocity and its healthcare-focused division, Hire Health. In this new role, Foskey will lead targeted sales strategies, manage collaborative team efforts, and position the company for sustained business growth while meeting ambitious sales goals.

With over 11 years of experience in sales and recruiting, Foskey has a proven track record of delivering results through tailored talent acquisition strategies. Prior to joining Hire Velocity, he honed his expertise in recruiting and sales roles at a global provider of talent solutions and recruiting technology. Foskey’s deep understanding of client needs and his ability to implement innovative solutions have established him as a trusted partner for organizations across healthcare, nonprofit, and other sectors.

“Jameson’s vision for sales and strategic planning makes him the perfect leader to drive our growth and elevate our presence in the healthcare and talent acquisition markets,” said Marques Smith, CEO and President of Hire Velocity. “His collaborative approach and unwavering commitment to client success exemplify the values that define our company.”

Foskey’s leadership will also play a pivotal role in strengthening Hire Health, Hire Velocity’s specialized healthcare division, which connects leading healthcare employers with top-tier talent. Leveraging his background in healthcare and IT recruiting, Foskey will drive the division’s mission to improve healthcare by ensuring the right professionals are placed in the right roles.

“I am excited to take on this new role and continue working alongside our exceptional team,” said Foskey. “Together, we will innovate, strategize, and deliver solutions that exceed client expectations while making a meaningful impact on the industries we serve.”

Outside of work, Foskey values time with his family and enjoys pursuing his passion for golf, reflecting the work-life balance that Hire Velocity encourages.

For more information about Hire Velocity and Hire Health, visit www.hirevelocity.com or www.hirehealth.care.

About Hire Velocity

Hire Velocity is a leading provider of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), professional search, and talent advisory solutions. The company helps organizations accelerate their recruitment processes, improve candidate quality, and drive business growth through its innovative and comprehensive suite of services.

About Hire Health

Hire Health, a healthcare-focused division of Hire Velocity, provides recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), executive search, and talent consulting services to healthcare and life sciences organizations across the country. The company streamlines recruitment processes to help organizations secure qualified talent while aligning solutions with each client’s unique needs and goals.

