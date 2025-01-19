DriveSafe, AutoSock, and Gills Point S Tire join CDOT to Promote Winter Driving Safety

Winter Wise Campaign Partners

DriveSafe Driving Schools, AutoSock, and Gills Point S Tire & Auto Service Collaborate with the Colorado Department of Transportation for Winter Wise Contest

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With winter in full swing, DriveSafe, Colorado’s leading provider of driver’s education, Gills Point S Tire & Auto Service, and AutoSock, an alternative traction device company, have partnered to amplify the Winter Wise Campaign launched by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The Winter Wise campaign provides essential knowledge, from seasonal driving information, vehicle readiness and defensive driving skills, to equip and empower drivers to navigate the challenges of Colorado’s winter roads safely and confidently.

Winter Wise Social Media Contest:

To involve Colorado drivers in the campaign, the Winter Wise partners are launching an interactive social media contest for the community to engage and learn about winter roadway safety and enter for a chance to win prizes designed to improve their driving safety. Prizes include a set of all-weather tires from Gills Point S Tire, a DriveSafe Defensive Skills Driving Course, and a set of AutoSock traction devices and ResQ Pro Tire Repair Kit.

How to Enter:

1. Follow all partner accounts.

2. Like at least one of the designated Winter Wise contest posts.

3. Tag a friend in the comments who could use winter safety advice.

Contest Period:

Entries are open from January 20 to March 21, 2025. Winners will be selected at random and notified within 30 days of the campaign’s end.

Partner Highlights:

DriveSafe Driving Schools: Offers defensive driving courses that teach skid control, hazard avoidance, and emergency maneuvers in a live setting to prepare drivers for slick or threatening road conditions.

AutoSock: Provides alternative traction devices for tires that meet Colorado's Traction Law requirements and are much easier to install and use than traditional tire chains.

Gills Point S Tire and Auto & Service: Supplies high-quality, durable, all-weather and winter tires to keep drivers safe in diverse road conditions.

CDOT: Leads the Winter Wise campaign, educating drivers on traction and chain laws, snowplow safety and winter road readiness.

Together, these partnerships strive to help Colorado drivers navigate the challenges of winter driving safely and confidently. Good luck to all contestants, and thank you for participating!



To read the full contest rules navigate to bit.ly/winterwisecontest

For more information about the Winter Wise campaign and winter travel safety visit winter.codot.gov

About CDOT Winter Wise:

CDOT’s Winter Wise campaign focuses on education, tools and resources to help keep drivers safe on Colorado’s winter roads. To learn more and view helpful tips for winter driving, visit winter.codot.gov. For specific information about I-70 and other highway travel conditions, motorists can call 511 or check COtrip.org. Additionally, drivers can check Twitter for up-to-date travel information via @ColoradoDOT. For more detailed information about the Traction Law and Passenger Vehicle Safety Law, snowplow laws, safety stats and frequently asked questions, visit winter.codot.gov. Visit GoI70.com/transit for a weekly I-70 mountain corridor travel forecast.

About DriveSafe Driving Schools:

As Colorado's largest and most trusted driving school, DriveSafe has helped over 140,000 families become safe drivers for life through comprehensive driver education, defensive driving skills, driving lessons, and license testing. Learn more at DriveSafeColorado.com.

About AutoSock:

AutoSock is a new generation of winter traction devices that provides a fast, simple solution for improving tire traction on icy or snowy roads. Made of textile, it slips over the driving wheels of cars, vans, trucks, buses, and forklifts when extra grip is needed. As the highest certified of its kind, AutoSock meets statewide traction law standards and is a legal solution for both cars and commercial vehicles throughout the US.

About Gills Point S Tire & Auto Service:

Gills Point S Tire & Auto Service (formerly Peerless Tires 4 Less) is a family-operated, locally-managed tire and auto service dealership with locations across the U.S. They provide quick, convenient, and stress-free tire and automotive solutions for a wide range of vehicles. With a focus on efficiency and customer satisfaction, Gills Point S offers best-in-class national warranties, great prices on fantastic tire brands, and services at over 135 locations across the US.

Legal Disclaimer:

