DriveSafe Driving Schools Opens New Location in Castle Rock

DriveSafe Expands to Castle Rock to Better Serve Douglas County Communities

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriveSafe Driving Schools, a trusted leader in driver’s education in Colorado, is excited to announce the grand opening of our newest location in Castle Rock. This expansion will help us better serve the Douglas County community with quality, and accessible driver education and training programs. The opening celebration will be held on December 7, 2024, at our new location, featuring an exciting lineup of events, giveaways, and interactive sessions for the entire community.

Grand Opening Day: Celebrate with Us!

We invite families, local businesses, and community members to join us for a fun and informative day at our new Castle Rock Location at:

1345 New Beale St. Suite 130C Castle Rock, CO 80108

Date: December 7, 2024

Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

10:00 am – Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony:

Join us as we officially open the doors to our Castle Rock location, and share key messages from roadway safety stakeholders

12:00pm - 1:20 pm – Safe Car Safe Driver Workshop:

A free interactive clinic focusing on safe-driving techniques, vehicle maintenance exercises, winter driving safety, and emergency preparedness.

10:00 am - 2:00 pm – Open House and Raffle:

Enjoy some food and hot cider, tour our facility, meet our instructors, and sign up for discounted driving packages ! Attendees can enter a raffle for a chance to win a Safe Driver Package, complete with state required-classroom instruction, permit test, behind-the-wheel training, license test, and a Defensive Skills Class.

Promotions for Castle Rock:

To further celebrate the opening, DriveSafe is offering 15% off comprehensive driver’s education packages until March 1st, 2025. USE PROMO CRGO15

DriveSafe is committed to providing top-tier driver’s education to contribute to increased roadway safety in the Castle Rock area, and Colorado communities alike.

To sign up for the complimentary driver safety clinic - please email Nataliaa@Baroned.com to reserve a spot!

Join us on December 7 to celebrate safe driving and explore what DriveSafe Castle Rock has to offer!

About DriveSafe – As the largest and only AAA Approved Driving School in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive drivers education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. Whether students enroll in classroom or online courses, take driving lessons, participate in defensive skills training, or complete their license test at one of our 12 locations, they know that DriveSafe has been trusted by more than 140,000 families in Colorado. For more information, visit DriveSafeColorado.com.

