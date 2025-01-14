DriveSafe Expands to Castle Rock to Better Serve Douglas County Communities

DriveSafe Driving Schools Logo Castle Rock, Colorado AAA Approved Driving School

DriveSafe Driving Schools Opens New Location in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK , CO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriveSafe Driving Schools, the only AAA approved driving school in Colorado, is excited to announce the opening of our newest location in Castle Rock. This expansion will help us better serve the Douglas County community with quality, accessible driver education and training programs.

Our new location is at 1345 New Beale St. Suite 130C, Castle Rock, CO 80108

Learning to Drive: A Life-Changing Milestone

Learning how to drive is a transformative and highly anticipated milestone for teenagers and young adults. At DriveSafe, we value the trust families place in us to teach this critical life skill. With Colorado state-certified instructors and driver’s education curriculum, we teach and model the safest driving practices, and foster a supportive, empowered learning environment.

To celebrate our Castle Rock opening, we are offering 15% off all comprehensive driver education packages until March 31, 2025.

Use promo code CRGO15 at checkout to take advantage of this limited-time offer.

Our comprehensive packages—including Basic, Plus, Safe Driver, and Premium Safe Driver options—are designed to accommodate varying budgets, learning needs, and schedules. Packages include state-required drivers education, behind-the-wheel lessons, license testing, and more:

-- 30-Hour State-Certified Drivers Ed Course (In-person or online)

-- Written Permit Test

-- 6-Hours of Behind-The-Wheel Training

-- Drivers License Tests

-- 3-Hour Defensive Skills Day

-- 4 Additional Hours of Driving Lessons for Confidence Boosting

-- Insurance Discounts May Apply

DriveSafe is committed to providing top-tier driver’s education to contribute to increased roadway safety in the Castle Rock area, and Colorado communities alike.

_____

About DriveSafe – As the largest and only AAA Approved Driving School in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive drivers education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. Whether students enroll in classroom or online courses, take driving lessons, participate in defensive skills training, or complete their license test at one of our 12 locations, they know that DriveSafe has been trusted by more than 140,000 families in Colorado. For more information, visit DriveSafeColorado.com.

