Philly’s Biggest Events & Festivals for 2025

PHILADELPHIA, January 14, 2025 – There’s no shortage of excitement in Philadelphia, a city that continuously offers an endless array of things to do, places to explore and sights to discover.

The City of Brotherly Love is a year-round destination for food lovers, festival-goers, art enthusiasts and anyone in search of unforgettable experiences, including fun festivals, major concerts and brand-new exhibitions.

To inform all your coverage needs, Visit Philadelphia has assembled this press release with essential details on the biggest events happening throughout the year in Philadelphia and the surrounding four counties (Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery).

One important note: Event dates and details can change at any time. Always check ahead with event organizers and/or on official event sites to confirm event dates and times.

WINTER 2025

SPRING 2025

SUMMER 2025

FALL 2025

More Things to Do in 2026

America marks a huge anniversary in 2026: its 250th birthday. As the birthplace of America, Philadelphia serves as the heart of the celebration. And we gotta say, it’s shaping up to be a pret-ty AMAZING year filled with festivals, fireworks, freedom and fun.

From major sporting events like FIFA World Cup and the Major League Baseball All-Star Game to dynamic festivals like ArtPhilly What Now and Red, White, & Blue To-Do to thought-provoking cultural events like the inaugural TED Democracy, you can expect nonstop happenings for all ages, all year long.

It’s never too early to start your semiqencentennial planning. Check out our guide to 2026 in Philadelphia for the lowdown on how you should celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday.

For the full list with details on each event, please check out our web guide here: Philly’s 100+ Biggest Events & Fests for 2025.

About Visit Philadelphia:

VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.

Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media Channels.

Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.