A Guide to Zero-Proof Restaurants, Bars and Hotels in Philly

PHILADELPHIA, January 16, 2025 – Philadelphia’s bar and restaurant scene is brimming with thoughtful and delicious non-alcoholic options. Whether your 2025 New Year’s resolution is to cut back on alcohol, you’re exploring a sober-curious lifestyle or you’re fully alcohol-free, there’s a refreshing drink waiting to pair with your meal or enhance your next gathering with friends.

Some of the city’s top chefs — many of whom are sober themselves — have been crafting zero-proof offerings for years. As this movement continues to gain momentum, Philadelphia’s culinary scene remains ahead of the curve. From bars serving expertly curated non-alcoholic wines to mixologists shaking up creative, spirit-free cocktails, here’s your guide to some of the best zero-proof spots in Philadelphia.

Bars

Bar Hygge

1720 Fairmount Avenue

Bar Hygge is one of the beloved neighborhood bars of Fairmount, and they’ve created an inclusive atmosphere for all guests, including those choosing to skip the alcohol. They always stock a handful of options that give sober guests plenty of options. Try an alcohol-removed wine, a zero proof amaro, as well as a handful of signature cocktails made without any alcohol, including a lavender lemonade and spritz made with Ritual’s gin alternative and Seedlip’s Garden 108.

48 Record Bar

48 S. 2nd Street

Perched above Old City’s Sassafras, this high-tech listening room and cocktail bar features a host of non-alcoholic options like the Polyester Dinosaur, which includes pineapple, a turmeric-honey syrup, ginger, and a spicy tajin rim for that extra kick, or the Coconut Matcha Mojito, which mixes cream of coconut with lime and matcha for a creamy, tropical drink.

Bar Palmina

1306 N. Front Street

Bar Palmina is Fishtown’s only zero-proof bar, where owner Nikki Grazino goes deep on non-alcoholic drinks. Named for her grandmother, the bar has an expansive selection of the ever-growing number of non-alcoholic options on the market. The menu includes both inventive and classic cocktails, plus a selection of non-alcoholic wines and beers.

Charlie was a sinner

131 S. 13th Street

Amidst the alcohol-heavy nightlife on 13th Street, Charlie was a sinner is a more upscale respite that always has several zero-proof options on their menu priced around $11. They lean heavily on housemade simple syrups and cordials to amp up these drinks without sacrificing flavor. Try the spicy apple, which combines apple cider with fresno chili, or the blackberry ginger soda (they make the ginger and blackberry syrups in-house!)

Libertee Grounds

1600 W. Girard Avenue, Suite C5

Pair one of Libertee Grounds’ refreshing non-alcoholic drinks with a night of mini golf. Their bar offers Athletic Brewing Co. beers, including the Upside Down Golden Lager and Free Wave Hazy IPA in addition to select mocktails. This putt-putt spot, adorned with Philly-centric murals, provides the perfect backdrop to practice your swing while sipping a tasty beverage.

R&D

1206 Frankford Avenue

Bartenders at R&D are quick to whip up custom non-alcoholic cocktails upon request — but zero-proof libations also maintain a spot on the wide-ranging menu. They offer a handful of classic cocktails in non-alcoholic form, including a penicillin, spritz and negroni, as well as two takes on tiki drinks, their virgin piña colada, and a junglebird.

Restaurants (with bars)

Bloomsday

414 S. 2nd Street

Bloomsday’s general manager D’Onna Stubblefield calls it a “one-stop shop for vibes.” That just means they have what you want, whether it’s a bottle of wine for a party, a happy hour with oysters and N/A cocktails, or a morning coffee and pastry. Their specialty, though, is wine and vermouth, which is easily stirred into soda water for a low-ABV beverage. They also offer a handful of zero-ABV drinks, including a spicy and refreshing homemade ginger beer, a ginger-spiked lemonade and a drink they call Cuddle on the Beach, which includes citrus, grenadine and seltzer water.

Laser Wolf

1301 N. Howard Street

Laser Wolf owner Michael Solomonov has been sober for more than a decade, and all of his restaurants have thoughtful non-alcoholic options. Pair the Laser Lemonade, made with lemon, cardamom, orange blossom and butterfly pea flower with your salatim, and enjoy the Banana Phone, made with banana ginger beer and club soda, with your main course.

Kampar

611 S. 7th Street

Sam Pritchard, the general manager and head of beverages at Kampar, is innovative in everything he does, including the restaurant’s non-alcoholic drink program. Options include a rotating seasonal soda that he makes in-house, as well as kombucha from Baba’s, a Philadelphia-based company. The soda gembira is a traditional Malaysian drink made with rose syrup, pandan and condensed milk — it’s typically served with street food, so it’s perfect with Kampar’s menu of just that. Try it with their burger or noodles for a meal that will transport you.

Little Walter’s

2049 E. Hagert Street

Little Walter’s menu of pierogies, kielbasa, sour rye soup and other Polish specialties is complimented by a thoughtful wine and cocktail menu that includes several zero-proof options. Each named in Polish, the sadownik is a cherry juice spritz with lime and tonic, while the zielarz combines rosemary honey with herbal tea and bitters for something that mimics a spirit-forward cocktail.

Bolo

2025 Sansom Street

Chef Yun Fuentes’ Latin American dining room and rum bar, nestled in bustling Rittenhouse Square, offers a variety of summer-themed spirit-free cocktails on its mocktail menu, curated by Beverage Director Tony Jimenez. Jimenez was recognized as one of Punch Drink’s Best New Bartenders 2024, and you’ll see why when you try his drinks. The menu includes several fruit-infused choices, such as the Punch It featuring Lyre’s Dark Cane Spirit, mango, coconut and ginger beer, the No Jito with Lyre’s White Cane Spirit, lime, mint and soda, and the Hibiscus Lemonade made with Lyre’s Dry London, lemon and hibiscus.

Lark

Ironworks at Pencoyd Landing, 611 Righters Ferry Road

Lark’s chef-owner, Nicholas Elmi, has been sober for years, so he always goes out of his way to make sure there’s a robust zero-proof section on the drinks menu at his restaurants. At Lark, they like Fre, a non-alcoholic wine company that they keep behind the bar, as well as N/A beers and two signature cocktails, one made with mint tea and club soda and one made with blood orange, celery and fig leaf shrub for a nice autumnal spritz.

Friday Saturday Sunday

261 S. 21st Street

Friday Saturday Sunday’s beverage director and head bartender, Paul MacDonald, has a constant thirst for knowledge (pun intended.) He’s at the forefront of whatever is happening in the beverage world, which means he’s always trying the newest non-alcoholic offering that’s hit the market. Snag a seat at the bar and ask for non-alcoholic options — he’ll make you a mean mocktail, then pour you his favorite non-alcoholic wine, chatting all the while about what he thinks is coming next to the world of zero-proof drinks.

Ember & Ash

1520 E. Passyunk Avenue

Like their savory menu, the drinks at Ember & Ash lean into Asian flavors. Take the Korean spice margarita, made with mandarin purée, gochujang, ginger, barley and lime. The gochujang spice replaces the burn of alcohol, and the barley adds a nice savory note. Beer drinkers can relax with an N/A Bitburger beer and take in the beauty of the wood-burning hearth, custom-built for live fire cooking. This Passyunk restaurant offers three dining spaces, a bar and lounge, a main dining room and a second floor dining room overlooking the avenue, so there’s a comfortable spot for any occasion.

Royal Izakaya

780 S. 2nd Street

Royal Izakaya is one of Philly’s most popular restaurants, offering upscale Japanese fare. Chef-owner Jesse Ito is sober, and this is part of why the restaurant offers a robust non-alcoholic selection. His favorite is the Yuzu Spritz, made with yuzu, lime, plum bitters and soda, but they also offer interesting Japanese sodas, like Choya Yuzu and Kimino. The talented bar team can also whip things up on the fly by request.

Townsend

1623 E. Passyunk Avenue

Chef Townsend Wentz’s French restaurant and bar on East Passyunk Avenue boasts a diverse selection of spirit-free offerings. Among these are the tropical flavors of the Getaway Car, featuring pineapple, orange juice, coconut cream and soda, and their tangy Hey Driver spritz, crafted with rhubarb, lemon and ginger beer. Beer enthusiasts can enjoy the Collective Arts Non-Alcoholic IPA, hailing from Hamilton, Ontario, with less than 0.5% alcohol content.

Wilder

4 W. Palmer Street

Wilder’s eclectic interior design is matched by its impressive selection of non-alcoholic drinks. Both the regular and happy hour menus feature unique creations such as Doctor’s Orders made with lapsang souchong, ginger and honey, One Last Question, made with sarsaparilla, vanilla and lime, and Top Shelf Bubbles, a spritz made with orange, lime and TÖST N/A Sparkling. You’ll need more than one visit to sample them all.

Hotels

Stratus Rooftop Lounge

433 Chestnut Street

This swanky year-round rooftop bar on the 11th floor of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City features two delicious zero-proof options. The Amalfi Coast, a non-alc riff on an Aperol spritz, is composed of Lyre’s Italian Orange, club soda and orange, while the Dark and Not So Stormy is made with Lyre’s Dark Cane Spirit, lime and ginger beer. Guests can treat themselves to these flavorful sippers while taking in the lounge’s stellar views of the city or participating in one of Stratus Rooftop’s many events.

The Living Room by W Philadelphia

1439 Chestnut Street

Step back in time at The Living Room’s 70s-inspired bar. Experience a curated selection of classic zero-proof cocktails featuring French 0.75, made with non-alcoholic cin, lemon, simple syrup and Club Soda, I’ll Drive, made with non-alcoholic gin, raspberry syrup and Fever Tree tonic. Pair your drink with a shareable bite and enjoy the sophisticated atmosphere.

Urban Farmer

1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The modern American steakhouse located in the Logan Hotel known for its locally sourced ingredients and in-house butcher shop and mushroom program also boasts a zero-proof cocktail menu, perfect for those who are sober-curious, abstaining from alcohol entirely, starting a wellness journey or just cutting back. Guests can enjoy tipples such as the UF No-Groni with Seedlip Grove 42, aperitif syrup, verjus ‘vermouth’ or the Cos-no-politan with citrus shrub, cranberry and lime.

